Former Vikings 1st-Round Pick Dies in Car Crash at Age 25: Report

Former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Jeff Gladney died in a car accident early Monday morning, ESPN reported on May 30.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Gladney’s agent, Brian Overstreet said in a statement to the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram, per ESPN.

Gladney, 25, was selected 32nd overall out of TCU in the 2020 draft. He asserted himself as the No. 1 corner in Minnesota that season, playing the most snaps of any Vikings cornerback as a rookie.

However, Gladney ran into legal trouble his first offseason and was released by Minnesota after he was indicted on family domestic assault charges last June. A Dallas County jury ruled Gladney not guilty on March 10, 2022, allowing him the opportunity to return to the NFL after sitting a year out.

The Arizona Cardinals signed Gladney this spring before his tragic passing.

Vikings Release Heartfelt Statement

Shortly after word spread of Gladney’s passing, the Vikings released a statement in memorial of the 25-year-old gone too soon.

“We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon,” the statement read.

Gladney, who was an undersized corner at 5-foot-10, was known for playing with grit that earned him respect as a rookie corner.

On the Minnesota Vikings Podcast, host Chris Corso interviewed Gladney and asked him about a shoving match he had with juggernaut wide receiver D.K. Metcalf on Sunday Night Football.

Gladney did not take any particular pride in sticking with one of the league’s biggest wide receivers in the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Metcalf.

Jeff Gladney (5-10, 191) DK Metcalf (6-4, 229) pic.twitter.com/1CYdebs98t — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) October 12, 2020

“I was always taught confidence, no cockiness, and [I’m] just not going to back down from anyone,” Gladney said.

“He’s a tough kid,” Zimmer added. “He’s got a lot on his plate, playing inside and outside, and I think he’s feeling more comfortable each and every week. He’s been getting a lot of playing time, and (defensive backs coach) Daronte Jones is doing a good job with these young kids.”

NFL Stars Join in Mourning Gladney

Several NFL stars joined in the mourning of Gladney.

Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd tweeted, “More bad news…All I could do was hit my knees in tears!!! This is more than a rip post, I lost my brudda!!!!!! I’m so lost rn.”

More bad news…All I could do was hit my knees in tears!!! This is more than a rip post, I lost my brudda!!!!!!💔💔💔💔😭😭 I’m so lost rn — kris boyd™ (@kris23db) May 30, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who was a fellow first-rounder coming out of TCU with Gladney tweeted, “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati released a statement, per the Star-Telegram: “Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney. After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son.”