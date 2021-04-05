Vikings 1st-Rounder Turns Himself In, Faces 2-10 Years if Convicted: Report

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney’s future with the team is in jeopardy.

The 24-year-old cornerback turned himself into Dallas County Jail to post $10,000 in bail after he was charged with third-degree felony family violence assault on Monday, per CBS 11 anchor J.D. Miles. He faces up to two to 10 years in prison if convicted, Miles said.

#Breaking I’ve learned from sources that #MinnesotaVikings Cornerback Jeff Gladney has turned himself into the Dallas County Jail after the #NFL player posted a $10,000 bond on a charge 3rd degree felony family violence assault. pic.twitter.com/Wz6mTReTzP — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) April 5, 2021

Gladney was drafted No. 31 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and was Minnesota’s most reliable cornerback last season. He played a team-high 959 defensive snaps at cornerback, starting in 15 of 16 games.

Gladney’s Unsettling Charges

Miles reported that Gladney turned himself in after an incident that happened on April 2.

Here’s the summary of Gladney’s charging documents, per Miles:

That’s when a 22-year-old woman, who says she was in a relationship with Gladney, told police they got into an altercation over text messages she was receiving. Gladney is accused of hitting the accuser with closed fists, choking her and dragging her by the hair while driving with her outside his vehicle. She also accuses him of “…pulling (her) by her hair trying to hold her still in order to get the Face ID to work.” The accuser was able to break free and get into a vehicle with unknown passengers. Detectives documented bruising on her head, ears and torso. She also reported he has scratches on her face and neck and abrasions on her knees.

What Would the Vikings Cornerbacks Corps Look Like Without Gladney?

The length of Gladney’s trial process is unknown at the time, however, the Vikings are in much better shape to move forward in 2021 after making several moves this past offseason.

Minnesota signed Patrick Peterson and former Vikings slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander. Alexander was presumed to be the starting slot corner over Gladney given his experience in coach Mike Zimmer’s system. Cameron Dantzler, a 2020 third-round pick, emerged as a breakthrough rookie and is likely the starting outside corner opposite of Peterson.

Mike Hughes, who was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, is on the final year of his contract but has struggled to stay healthy in his career. Minnesota has opted to not exercise Hughes’ fifth-year option, which could still be picked up at this point in the offseason.

The Vikings likely are looking to add to cornerback in the upcoming draft and also have cap space to sign a free agent. Minnesota will likely assess its situation at cornerback once more details of Glandey’s allegations become public.

