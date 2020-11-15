Vikings Rookie CB Has Strong Message After Fight With Seahawks’ DK Metcalf

Vikings first-round rookie Jeff Gladney knew what he was getting into when entering the NFL. The 23-year-old cornerback entered the season a presumed starter after the Vikings released all three of their starting cornerbacks from a season ago, which meant baptism by fire.

“I know other teams are going to come at me, being a younger guy,” Gladney said. “I’ve got to hold my own when I’m out there.”

Phillip Rivers picked apart Gladney in Week 2 as the Indianapolis Colts quarterback completed 6 of 8 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown when throwing Gladney’s way.

The rookie did not waver.

Three weeks later, Gladney, against one of the most intimidating wide receivers in the league on primetime, did not back down when it came to a shoving match against the Seattle Seahawks‘ behemoth wide receiver D.K. Metcalf on Sunday Night Football.

Jeff Gladney (5-10, 191) DK Metcalf (6-4, 229) pic.twitter.com/1CYdebs98t — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) October 12, 2020

Gladney spoke on the Vikings’ flagship podcast this week about his introduction to the league and his scuffle with Metcalf.

Gladney ‘Not Going to Back Down From Anyone’

On the Minnesota Vikings Podcast, host Chris Corso interviewed Gladney and asked him about his battle with Metcalf on Sunday Night Football.

Gladney did not take any particular pride in sticking with one of the league’s biggest wide receivers in the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Metcalf.

“I was always taught confidence, no cockiness, and [I’m] just not going to back down from anyone,” Gladney said.

Jeff Gladney: I Don't Back Down Against Anyone Out There | Minnesota Vikings PodcastOn this edition of the Minnesota Vikings Podcast, CB Jeff Gladney joins the show to preview the game against the Chicago Bears, talk his relationship with CB Kris Boyd and his growth in the position room. #MinnesotaVikings #Vikings #NFL #MN #Football Subscribe to the Minnesota Vikings YT Channel: https://goo.gl/VTGqAS For more Vikings videos: https://goo.gl/f9Ppj3 For… 2020-11-12T21:51:05Z

Gladney’s mettle impressed coach Mike Zimmer, who has continually backed the rookie’s development in the league.

“He’s a tough kid,” Zimmer said. “He’s got a lot on his plate, playing inside and outside, and I think he’s feeling more comfortable each and every week. He’s been getting a lot of playing time, and (defensive backs coach) Daronte Jones is doing a good job with these young kids.”

Gladney’s confidence showed in his play against the Seahawks as the rookie allowed Metcalf just one catch for 13 yards in that game.

Gladney Among League’s Best Corners in Week 9

Gladney had shined against the run through his first seven starts while the Vikings secondary as a whole has struggled this season.

But against the Detroit Lions, the Vikings defense gathered three interceptions and kept Matthew Stafford in check. Gladney showed poise on one pass breakup in particular.

Jeff Gladney with the coverage, #Vikings force a Lions punt pic.twitter.com/fCMBO7aLaP — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) November 8, 2020

His performance earned him a spot on Pro Football Focus’ Week 9 Team of the Week:

Entering Week 9, Gladney allowed the second-highest passer rating in the slot at 131.2 and ranked in the bottom half of the league in slot coverage grade at 21st. However, against the Lions in Week 9, Gladney no longer looked like a liability in the slot for Minnesota. He, in fact, was easily the best slot corner of the week. The rookie ranked first in slot coverage grade at 84.9 by over six grading points and allowed just 13 yards in the slot with a couple of defensive stops. Gladney may not have won rookie of the week, but he played a key part in Minnesota shutting down Detroit’s passing offense.

Jeff Gladney grade and rank among CBs in Week 9: ➤ 82.2 Overall grade (2nd)

➤ 81.9 Coverage grade (2nd)

➤ 84.9 Slot coverage grade (1st)

➤ 50.3 Passer rating when targeted in the slot (4th) Just getting started 🔥#SKOL #Vikings pic.twitter.com/S9aAy4I537 — PFF MIN Vikings (@PFF_Vikings) November 10, 2020

