J.J. Watt Calls Out to Vikings Fans After Jared Allen Celebration

Boos rained down from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis after Arizona Cardinals edge rusher J.J. Watt borrowed a celebration from Minnesota Vikings legend Jared Allen.

After notching his second sack of the game on Kirk Cousins on third-and-6 with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter, Watt knelt and did his best roping-a-calf impression — Allen’s signature sack celebration.

Allen was in attendance for his induction into the Vikings Ring of Honor and, in the heat of a 34-26 win for Minnesota, fans did not take Watt’s celebration lightly.

Watt addressed the celebration and said Vikings fans mistook his celebration.

After the game, Watt took to Twitter to address what he considered an homage to Allen.

“The Jared Allen sack celebration was a tribute, not a slight,” Watt tweeted. “Don’t get it twisted. #Legend.”

Watt also addressed the matter in a postgame interview.

“I also want to clear up — clearly the fans here misinterpreted my Jared Allen tribute,” Watt said, per ESPN. “Jared Allen’s one of my favorite players of all time, and that was absolutely a way to honor him on his night here. Zero disrespect. I would never disrespect him.

“I have a lot of respect for Jared Allen, so I hope that clears that up.”

Had Watt’s celebration been outside the context of a close game in a hostile environment, it likely would have been met with gratitude. The situation is what made it become adding insult to injury.

Watt forced the Vikings to punt with his sack, giving the ball back to Kyler Murray and the offense for a potential game-tying drive in what was a competitive game all afternoon.

Jared Allen Makes Epic Entrance in Sunday’s Win Over Cardinals

Allen entered U.S. Bank Stadium the same way he left the NFL — on horseback.

Allen, whose NFL retirement video of him riding or horse off into the frozen tundra of Iowa went viral, rode to the center of the field on a horse before a crowd of over 66,000, becoming the 27th member of the Vikings Ring of Honor.

In an interview with Heavy, Allen detailed his life after football, which has included being a father, soccer coach and at one point a candidate to represent the Team USA Olympic curling team.

“My philosophy in life is to always try to be present, be where you’re at, and enjoy that time,” Allen told Heavy. “And, you know, football was a great run, but I think I always knew that it was a means to an end. I’ve always reminded myself of that even if I were to play 15-20, some odd years. I mean, it’s such a small stint in your overall lifespan.”

Allen played in 11 seasons in the NFL, including 2008 to 2013 with Minnesota. He made four of his five Pro Bowls and earned three of his four All-Pro mentions with the Vikings. In 2011, Allen totaled 22 sacks — the second-highest single-season sack total in NFL history behind only New York Giants Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s 22.5 sacks in 2001.

Allen is 12th all-time in the NFL with 136 sacks, 85.5 of which came during his stead in Minnesota. He ranks sixth in Vikings history behind Carl Eller (130 with Vikings, 200 total), Jim Marshall (127 total), John Randle (114 with Vikings, 137.5 total), Alan Page (108.5 with Vikings, 173 total) and Chris Doleman (96.5 with Vikings, 150.5 total).

Allen was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2021 but did not make the cut. He is a semifinalist this year.