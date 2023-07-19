Top Vikings Free Agent Options After Cutting Veteran CB

The Minnesota Vikings are poised to make a move before the start of training camp next week after releasing veteran cornerback John Reid on Wednesday, July 19.

A 2020 fourth-round pick by the Houston Texans, Reid was onto his fifth team in four years after the Vikings claimed him off waivers in May. Reid’s release on July 19 leaves just three cornerbacks that have played a full season in the league: Byron Murphy Jr (fifth season), Joejuan Williams (fourth season), and Tay Gowan (third season).

Murphy is also the only cornerback on the roster that has started more than two games in the NFL, leaving a crowded competition for two starting spots in training camp. The presumptive favorites competing for starting jobs are third-round rookie Mekhi Blackmon and second-year corners Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans.

The Vikings have one spot available to complete the 90-man roster entering training camp, which starts on July 29. Minnesota currently has $19 million in available cap space after releasing Reid, which could be used to sign a valuable free agent.

Top Free Agents Available for Vikings

The cornerback room remains the Vikings’ biggest question this season after they released all three starters from a year ago. Reid was never competing for a starting job, so his release isn’t indicative of whether Minnesota is confident in its young corners.

If the Vikings aren’t sold on the young group of contenders, Minnesota could sign a veteran cornerback to plug in as an immediate starter. Marcus Peters is the top free agent cornerback available entering training camp and is an ideal fit for Brian Flores’ scheme. The Vikings could also go take a flier on an affordable veteran corner Eli Apple and see if he can win the starting job.

Edge rusher is another questionable spot on the defense. Danielle Hunter is embroiled in a contract dispute that has still not reached a compromise. Marcus Davenport was signed as an upside bet by the front office but has struggled to stay on the field throughout his career. There’s a surplus of production pass rushers remaining in free agency, including Yannick Ngakoue, Dawuane Smoot, Melvin Ingram III, Jadeveon Clowney, Robert Quinn or Kyle Van Noy.

The defensive interior could also use benefit from some depth. Former Chicago Bears run-stuffer Akiem Hicks or ex-Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis are available.

Minnesota has bet on continuity fueling improvement on the offensive front, but if second-year guard Ed Ingram, who allowed the most pressures among guards last season, does not show improvements, Dalton Risner is a name to look out for in free agency.

Vikings Training Camp Dates

The Vikings have scheduled 14 public practices starting on July 29, including night practices on Thursday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 8. Minnesota will host the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals for joint practices.

Here’s the full list of practices open to the public, per Vikings.com: