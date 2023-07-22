Vikings WR Jordan Addison Breaks Silence on Criminal Citations

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison played with fire behind the wheel of a Lamborghini on the streets of St. Paul a couple of mornings past. On Friday, the wide receiver attempted to douse the flames via a public mea culpa.

Addison released a statement apologizing for his behavior, which resulted in citations for reckless driving and speeding after a Minnesota State Trooper observed Addison traveling at 140 miles per hour (mph) in a 55-mph zone during the early morning hours of Thursday, July 20.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network posted Addison’s statement to Twitter on Friday evening.

#Vikings WR Jordan Addison is issuing a statement regarding yesterday’s event: “Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2023

Addison could face up to 90 days in jail, a revocation of his driver’s license and a fine of $1,000 if convicted, per the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Jordan Addison’s Mistake Mirrors That of Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs

Addison’s situation bears an eery resemblance to that of former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who pleaded guilty to drunken driving and reckless driving at speeds upwards of 156 mph after a deadly incident in Las Vegas back in 2021, per CBSNews.com. The end result of Ruggs’ actions was a car wreck that left the driver of a separate vehicle, 23-year-old Tina Tintor, dead at the scene. Ruggs will serve between 3-10 years in prison for his role in the crash.

Ruggs was 22 years old and playing in his second NFL season at the time of the fatal collision, while Addison is 21 years old and preparing for his rookie campaign. Both were highly-touted first round picks who signed sizable rookie contracts — four years, $16.7 million for Ruggs (picked No. 12 overall out of Alabama) and four years, $13.7 million for Addison (picked No. 23 overall out of USC).

Addison was not inebriated at the time of his incident, there was no wreck and no one was hurt because of his actions. However, the health risks of driving at such speeds remain significant regardless of the presence of an intoxicant.

Jordan Addison Leader in Clubhouse for Vikings No. 2 Wide Receiver Job

There has been no news from the Vikings as to whether they will pursue any disciplinary actions against Addison. However, because the results of the wideout’s mistake were not catastrophic, any team discipline figures to be relatively mild.

Assuming that neither legal concerns nor a team/NFL suspension sideline Addison for Minnesota’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10, the wideout has a legitimate shot to start his first ever NFL game alongside All-Pro teammate Justin Jefferson.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell referred to the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner, given to college football’s best wide receiver annually, as a “Day-1 starter” after the team drafted him on April 27.

Minnesota has billed this season as a competitive rebuild of sorts, and Addison is a key cog in an offense that will need to lead the Vikings if the franchise hopes to secure the second of back-to-back NFC North Division titles in 2023.