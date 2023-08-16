Vikings Rising Star to Miss Titans Game After Head Injury

The Minnesota Vikings will be without one of their top offensive players for the team’s second preseason game this weekend.

First-round wide receiver Jordan Addison entered the NFL’s concussion protocol on Wednesday, August 16, after suffering “light” symptoms following a collision in practice this week.

“Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday that Jordan Addison is in concussion protocol and will not be available for the team’s second joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday or Saturday’s preseason game,” Noah Furtado and Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reported.

“He suffered ‘light’ symptoms in the aftermath of a catch that took him to the ground during a two-minute drill earlier in the week, according to O’Connell, who added his first-round rookie could return as early as Monday,” the report continued.

This post will be updated.