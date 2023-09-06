Vikings Rookie WR Makes Strong Statement Ahead of Season Opener

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison is well aware he has his work cut out for him playing across from Justin Jefferson.

Addison, selected with the 23rd pick in the first round of the draft, will make his first career start in the Vikings’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

“This is game week, so we’re starting to handle business,” Addison said in a locker room interview on September 5. “The best part is we get to go out there and show what we’ve been working for.”

Addison is expected to see single coverage this season while many defenses will do all that they can to stop Jefferson.

That gives Addison plenty of opportunities to make some noise.

“All I’ve got to do is make sure I win my 1-on-1 and catch the ball,” Addison said in a locker room interview on September 5.

Asked about his role, and whether he’ll be moved around at the line of scrimmage to exploit the best matchups, Addison didn’t give away any details for his NFL debut.

“You’re going to see what’s in the game plan,” Addison said with a smirk. “I don’t want to put any numbers out there. I want to make sure I’m making successful plays for my team to make sure we come out with this dub.”

Vikings WR Jordan Addison a Frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Plugging into Adam Thielen‘s spot in the Vikings offense, Addison is expected to have a productive rookie season. He has the seventh-best odds (+1600) of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year this season, according to FanDuel.

Here are the six players ahead of him:

Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson: +300

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young: +475

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +650

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud: +700

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs: +850

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson: +1200

Addison is tied with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, who are only behind Smith-Njigba as wide receivers in contention for the award.

Offensive Rookie of the Year has largely been a quarterback award in the league’s history, however, it has been trending toward wide receivers recently. Since Percy Harvin won the award in 2009, Odell Beckham Jr. is the only wide receiver who won the award last decade.

Ja’Marr Chase (2021) and Garrett Wilson (2022) winning the award the past two seasons marks the first time since 1985 that wide receivers have won the award consecutively.

Vikings WR Jordan Addison Speaks on Realizing Childhood Dream This Week

After months of preparing, Addison is just days away from realizing his dream of playing in the NFL.

Asked what he’s looking forward to most on Sunday, Addison is happy to just be in the building wearing the purple and gold.

“Just going out there and suiting up in this Vikings gear,” Addison said. “This is where I always wanted to be, just playing in the NFL. I never knew what team it was going to be. Now that it’s the Vikings, I get to go put that logo on and really live out that dream. I’m going to make sure I go out there and have a whole lot of fun.”