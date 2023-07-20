Vikings 1st-Round WR Charged for Reckless Driving at 140 Miles per Hour: Report

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jordan Addison was charged Thursday morning for reckless driving after going 140 miles per hour in his Lamborghini, according to authorities.

A Minnesota State Patrol report obtained by KSTP claims that just after 3 a.m. Thursday morning, a state trooper observed a driver in a Lamborghini Urus traveling 140 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone in St. Paul. The trooper identified the driver as Addison, who was cited for speeding and reckless driving.

Addison faces $1,000 in fines, 90 days in jail and could have his license revoked, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

#Vikings receiver Jordan Addison was pulled over in a Lamborghini Urus driving 140mph in a 55mph zone eastbound on I-94 near Dale Street just after 3am early Thursday AM. Per State Patrol, he was cited for speed & reckless driving. Vikings rookies begin training camp next week. pic.twitter.com/4JzRDD3nKa — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) July 20, 2023

Addison was selected with the No. 23 overall pick by the Vikings in the draft last April, securing a $13.7 million contract with Minnesota. The de-facto replacement for Adam Thielen, Addison won the Billetnikoff Trophy, awarded to college football’s best receiver, in 2021.

Addison was dealing with an undisclosed injury this spring but is expected to be a full participant at training camp.

“We’ve had a plan in place for him and continuing to kind of build up to where he’ll be,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said in June 13 media conference. “He’ll be spending quite a bit of time continuing his playbook. He’s been phenomenal in meetings and out here asking great questions when they come up.”

Rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on Sunday, July 23, while veterans will check in on Tuesday, July 25.

Jordan Addison Addresses Being Vikings’ Replacement for Adam Thielen

In a June 22 appearance on “NFL Total Access,” Addison was asked about the prevailing narrative that his selection in Minnesota was to “replace” Thielen. Addison admitted he hasn’t been fueled by narrative but also didn’t step down from the challenge.

“I ain’t going to get into it too much, comparing,” Addison said when asked whether he sees himself as a more dynamic receiver than Thielen. “I just know what I can do. I’m confident, and I am going to fill his shoes.”

Although Addison lacks the size to be a deep-ball threat like Thielen was in his prime, Addison excels at maintaining the same speed coming in and out of his breaks. That should bode well against non-premier corners that he should face with the attention Justin Jefferson garners.

The two routes he was most effective running at USC were the corner and post routes, which the Vikings deployed more often than the league average.

“Addison’s addition means the team has even more options to move the ball downfield effectively,” The 33rd Team’s Jordan Vanek wrote. “Addison’s college experience as a successful route runner on these two routes bodes well for him to become a deep-threat player in the Vikings’ offense.”

Addison won the Billetnikoff Trophy primarily as a slot receiver at Pitt before being used more as an outside receiver last season at USC and showed he needs to be respected on deep routes as well.

“Addison played in the slot and out wide during his college years. This bodes well for how the O’Connell system will utilize him, and it gives the Vikings a player that can win effectively on these routes that require you not to lose speed in and out of breaks,” Vanek wrote. “Jefferson gets a player that allows him to work more freely and possibly avoid double coverage.”

Thielen, 33, was released in March and landed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Vikings Training Camp Dates

The Vikings have scheduled 14 public practices starting on July 29, including night practices on Thursday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 8. Minnesota will host the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals for joint practices.

