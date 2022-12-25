LB Jordan Hicks Sends Bold Message to Vikings Doubters

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks is done with all the blatant disrespect.

Following his team’s 12th win of the season — and the 11th by one score — a reporter suggested to Hicks that the victory was yet another “miracle,” harkening back to Minnesota’s 33-point second-half comeback against the Indianapolis Colts the week before. The Vikings defeated the New York Giants by a score of 27-24 on Saturday, December 24, on the strength of a Greg Joseph 61-yard field goal as time expired.

Hicks challenged the assumption behind the characterization, saying he is tired of the false “miracle” narrative around this Minnesota team.

LB Jordan Hicks when it was suggested it was another miracle win for the #Vikings: “After all these weeks, is it still a miracle? said Hicks, whose Vikings are 11-0 now in one-score games. "A miracle is something you can’t explain, but this has been explained how many times?” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 25, 2022

“After all these weeks, is it still a miracle?” Hicks asked rhetorically, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “A miracle is something you can’t explain, but this has been explained how many times?”

Hicks came to Minnesota after he was cut by the Arizona Cardinals over the offseason. The eight-year NFL veteran has started all 15 games for the Vikings this season, amassing 123 tackles, including two tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, four quarterback hits, three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble, per Pro Football Reference.

Vikings Remain Alive For Top Seed in NFC With 2 Weeks To Play

With their “miracle” win on Christmas Eve Day, the Vikings (12-3) remain in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC.

The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) outlasted the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) in a 40-34 shootout Saturday night, handing Philly its second loss of the season. A win would have clinched both the NFC East Division and the conference for the Eagles.

Minnesota will need to win out, while the Eagles will need to lose out over the final two weeks for the teams to swap spots in the NFC standings, as Philadelphia handed Minnesota one of its three losses this year back in Week 2.

The closer race is actually between the Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Minnesota remains one game ahead with road games against the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears to finish the year.

Vikings’ Experience in Close Games Offers Team Playoff Edge

While some may consider the Vikings’ success in close games an anomaly, there is little question that their experience in tight games will serve them come the postseason, regardless of where they slot in.

No matter what happens, Minnesota will host at least one home game as the winners of the NFC North Division. If they can hold onto the No. 2 seed, the Vikings will be guaranteed at least two home games, assuming they win their initial matchup on Wildcard Weekend.