Vikings Expected to Part Ways With $40 Million Starter

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator got a taste of what his defense would look like without Jordan Hicks when the veteran linebacker was out for four weeks with a freak leg injury late in the season.

“It’s a big loss, to put it bluntly,” Flores said on November 14 after Hicks was hospitalized with a compartment leg syndrome that nearly led to his right leg being amputated.

Considered the heart of the Vikings defense as the main communicator of the defensive play calls, Hicks made his return in December and put forth a stellar 2023 campaign that could garner the attention of several suitors in free agency this offseason.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson believes Hicks is likely on his way out of Minnesota.

“Good dude, beloved in that locker room, but we now know that Ivan Pace Jr. is fully capable of being the communicator, having that green dot, that Ivan Pace Jr. can play a lot of snaps so I just don’t see where you spend the money,” Wolfson said on a January 18 episode of SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast. “They just have so many things to figure out, I just don’t see why you would re-sign Jordan Hicks.”

PFF Predicts Manageable Contract for Jordan Hicks

While Wolfson predicted the Vikings would move on from Hicks with much larger priorities ahead of the veteran linebacker, Hicks’ projected contract in free agency could be manageable in Minnesota.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) predicted Hicks, who turns 32 in June, to garner a one-year deal with $4 million. A $4 million cap hit for the 2024 season would rank 30th among inside linebackers, and Hicks, who has earned $40 million in his career, could be willing to take less.

“Hicks was having his best season in a half-decade through Week 10 before a scary injury required a trip to the hospital and an extended absence from football, but he did return in Week 16. Hicks moves well north to south and packs a punch as a tackler, rarely missing many opportunities despite a very high volume in defensive stops and total tackles over the past five years,” PFF’s free-agent report reads. “He has some limitations in coverage at this stage of his career, with average stop-and-start ability horizontally, but Hicks is a tone-setter over the middle who makes a ton of plays each week.”

Keeping Jordan Hicks Would Give Vikings’ Stability

While Pace has emerged as a starting-caliber linebacker, the Vikings still need to see more from Brian Asamoah before handing over the starting reigns.

Wolfson reported that Asamoah had been dealing with a shoulder injury since training camp while the prevailing narrative was he lost his starting job to the undrafted Pace.

The Vikings could be fine with Asamoah poised to regain the starting reigns alongside Pace. Although, Hicks provides veteran leadership and is still reliable in obvious running situations.

A rotation of Ivan Pace Jr., Brian Asamoah and Hicks could give the Vikings three solid options at linebacker for the upcoming season.

“I can’t say enough good things about him. He brings leadership. He’s got presence. He’s really got command of the defense and understanding of what we’re trying to do and why we’re trying to do it,” Flores told Vikings.com. “He’s serious about the game. He’s serious about doing things correctly, doing things the right way, but he also has a great time playing football.