Vikings Eyeing Athletic Gunslinger QB: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are considering adding to their quarterback room ahead of training camp this summer.

The Vikings had quarterback Jordan Ta’amu in for a workout on June 1, The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported.

“Still just 25 years old, the 6-3, 214-pound Ta’amu earned #XFL Offensive Player of the Year honors this past season for the @XFLDefenders,” Schultz added.

Ta’amu led the XFL in passing yards and touchdowns, completing 62 percent of his passes for 1,894 yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions and also rushing for 298 yards and three TDs. He led the D.C. Defenders to a 9-1 season and a berth to the XFL Championship, which they lost 35-26 to the Arlington Renegades on May 13.

The Vikings recently signed Ta’amu’s favorite target, wide receiver Lucky Jackson. The duo connected on 36 passes for 573 yards and five touchdowns.

Minnesota has three quarterbacks currently rostered in Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens and fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall. Most teams like to have four quarterbacks to facilitate training camp, making Ta’amu a potential signee in the coming weeks.

Jordan Ta’amu’s Prolific College Career

XFL Offensive Player of the Year – Jordan Ta'amu D.C. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu has been named the 2023 XFL Offensive Player of the Year. Ta'amu helped lead the Defenders to a 9-1 regular season record and a berth in the XFL Championship Game. All of the 2023 XFL awards were voted on by each team's respective head coach and/or Director of Player Personnel.

A native of Hawaii, Ta’amu left the island to pursue his football career, starting at New Mexico Military Institute. After two seasons, he then transferred to Ole Miss, where he was not expected to start until taking the reigns for the final five games of the 2017 season and never turned back.

A gunslinger in the Rebels offense, Ta’amu completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 5,600 yards, 30 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 507 rushing yards, and 10 rushing TDs. He posted over 300 passing yards in 12 of his 17 starts.

Ta’amu flashed his athleticism during the pre-draft process with a 4.77 40-yard dash but didn’t show enough ability as a passer to be drafted. The Houston Texans took a flyer on him in rookie free agency and he’s since been a journeyman. Ta’amu has had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers.

Ta’amu also made a stop in the USFL, leading the league in passing yards (2,014) and touchdowns (14) in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Bandits.

NFL.com scouted Ta’amu and found his lag in processing would prove difficult to overcome at the speed of the NFL.

“Ultimately, Ta’amu just doesn’t play chess well enough against defensive coordinators who are able to slow his processing with disguised blitzes and multiple coverages,” his scouting report on NFL.com reads. “He’s tough enough and has the arm talent, but will need to learn to stay a step ahead of defenses since many of his inconsistencies stem from playing a rushed brand of football.”

Vikings Have Ideal Situation for Young QBs

The Vikings entertained the possibility of moving on from Cousins in the offseason after extensive research in this year’s quarterback draft class.

While they didn’t make a move to draft a quarterback of the future, they did select Hall as a developmental project. Hall and any other young quarterback who comes through TCO Performance Center will have an ideal situation at their disposal.

A quarterback-friendly head coach like Kevin O’Connell helped Cousins unlock a clutchness to his game that hadn’t been seen consistently throughout the veteran’s career. Add in a pair of Pro Bowl-caliber tackles and a weapon like Justin Jefferson and the situation in Minnesota is ideal to help develop a quarterback of the future.