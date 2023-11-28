Josh Dobbs Breaks Silence on Vikings Potentially Benching Him

After throwing four interceptions for the first time in his career, Josh Dobbs‘ time as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback could be over.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said that he would “take a look at everything” when asked if he would consider a change at quarterback following a 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27. He also acknowledged the thought of benching Dobbs for backup Nick Mullens crossed his mind during the game before Dobbs drove the Vikings to a go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Entering the bye week at 6-6 with a 58% chance of making the playoffs (according to ESPN), O’Connell will weigh one of the most important decisions of his first two years in Minnesota — who will be his quarterback for the final five games of this season.

Asked whether he feared his six turnovers in the past two weeks would impact his playing time going forward, Dobbs maintained he’s trying to help the team win no matter the circumstances.

“Honestly, I think that’s a coaching decision. But, no, I don’t,” Dobbs said in a postgame news conference. “I just focus on myself, focus on how I can help this team win, how I can be a better teammate, quarterback, and focus on how I can make sure the offense is in the right play based on the scenario to go out and execute and play at a high level.”

Josh Dobbs Takes Accountability for Poor Play vs. Bears

The magic has worn off since Dobbs took over midgame and mounted a miraculous comeback over the Atlanta Falcons five days after the trade deadline in Week 9.

After tallying 426 yards passing, 110 yards rushing for five touchdowns, zero interceptions and a combined 101.4 passer rating in his first two wins in Minnesota, the “Passtronaut” has come back down to earth.

Dobbs has thrown just two touchdowns and six interceptions for a 61.1 passer rating in the team’s past two losses to the Bears and Denver Broncos (21-20; November 19). He’s also proven less effective on the ground, posting 32 yards rushing, as Denver and Chicag0 made him one-dimensional by filling rushing lanes and keeping Dobbs in the pocket.

More time in the offense has not meant more success for Dobbs as he’s far removed from his Week 9 heroics after the trade deadline. Although he is still mastering Minnesota’s offense on the fly, Dobbs did not let his greenness to the scheme serve as an excuse.

“I’m learning each week. No, I think I was able to come out and play, clean efficient football and that’s the expectation I set on myself,” Dobbs said. “As you guys hopefully have seen, I don’t make excuses based on my situation just being here a month. I hold myself to a higher standard, and no matter what happened on the other end tonight, man, I know I can play better football. I’m not ashamed to say that. I’m not running from it. I’m excited for the next opportunity to show that.”

Vikings Stuck Again in Playoff Purgatory

When Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, the Vikings faced an important decision on determining whether they intended to truly compete this season.

He helped the Vikings string together a five-game winning streak before their most recent two-game skid that puts them at .500 for the season. Cousins led the team to impressive wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. But with Dobbs (or any Vikings backup quarterback for that matter), the games will continue to be gutsy and wins far from convincing.

Minnesota has again found itself hanging onto its playoff hopes with a team that will have to compete into the final week of the season. The decision at quarterback is likely between Nick Mullens and Dobbs. The former offers more stability but a lower ceiling, while the latter has proven to be a rollercoaster so far.

Sure, the Vikings may do enough to sneak into the postseason, but the quarterback play offers little optimism of anything more than a first-round exit unless Dobbs can return to playing with the clarity that won over the fan base four weeks ago.