O’Connell Breaks Silence on Vikings’ Plans at QB After Dobbs Yanked

The Minnesota Vikings gave Josh Dobbs one final shot against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and the journeyman QB made clear why he’s played for five teams over the past 12 months.

Minnesota eked out an ugly 3-0 victory in Las Vegas on December 10 to move to 7-6 and end its two-game losing streak. This time, however, the glory didn’t go to Dobbs. Head coach Kevin O’Connell decided to bench his starter during the fourth quarter in favor of backup quarterback Nick Mullens after the Vikings’ offense stalled again and again with Dobbs at the helm. It was Mullens who led Minnesota on the game-winning field goal drive and who appears to have the edge in the battle for the starting job moving forward.

Reporters asked O’Connell after the game if the switch from Dobbs to Mullens was permanent.

“We’ll take a look at it. I don’t wanna get into declaring anything,” O’Connell said, per the team’s official X account. “We’re a week-to-week offense at this point … and we’ll let you guys know as the week goes on.”

Vikings Have Little Choice but to Transition to Nick Mullens

Though it was an in-game decision, Mullens over Dobbs is a choice O’Connell probably needs to stick with across the team’s final four contests of the season — and there isn’t much of an argument to the contrary.

Dobbs was 10-of-23 passing for 63 yards against the Raiders and rushed the ball 5 times for 21 yards. The Vikings didn’t turn the football over Sunday, which was a massive improvement over the four interceptions Dobbs tossed in the team’s previous game — a 12-10 home defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears two weeks ago on Monday Night Football.

Still, Minnesota produced just 30 total points over its last 11-plus quarters with Dobbs under center — an unsustainable rate of offense if the Vikings hope to make the playoffs. Mullens didn’t set the world on fire after entering the game, though he did push the ball downfield better than Dobbs, completing 9-of-13 passes for 83 yards and finishing the afternoon with a rating of 86.4.

Raiders Defense Had Josh Dobbs’ Number in Second Half

Media members asked O’Connell about the difficulty of making an in-game switch at quarterback, to which the head coach responded tactfully but also honestly.

I credit Josh for his preparation. I credit him for coming out and giving our offense some chances in the first half. Just as the game went on … it felt like [the Raiders] were gonna make it tough for him. It’s difficult. I always wanna communicate and be honest, and I just said, “At this point in time, I wanna give Nick a chance to get in there.” Nick has a great feel for our offense … and he went out there and executed.

The Vikings head next to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, playing on a short week. The Bengals (7-6) have won two games in a row with Jake Browning filling in at quarterback for the injured Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati has put up 34 points in each of its previous two wins, which means Minnesota must get its offense back on track if it hopes to keep pace in a tough road contest. Considering those factors — as well as Dobbs’ recent struggles and Mullens’ superior ability to move the ball downfield against the Raiders on Sunday — it stands to reason that O’Connell will call Mullens’ number again come next weekend.