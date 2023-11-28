Vikings Coach Sends Josh Dobbs Strong Message on QB Change

After an embarrassing 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, anything is on the table for the Minnesota Vikings.

And that includes a change at quarterback.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the possibility of benching starter Josh Dobbs after he threw four interceptions on in a November 27 loss to Chicago. He said he would “take a look at everything,” per the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.

“We’re going to take a look, really evaluate the inventory of plays now we have of Josh,” O’Connell added in a postgame news conference. “We got healthy, got Jaren [Hall] back available to us, and Nick Mullens is available to us as well.”

Entering the bye week at 6-6 with a 58% chance of making the playoffs (according to ESPN), O’Connell is facing one of the most important decisions of his first two years in Minnesota this week.

Stand by Dobbs, or move on from what had felt like a Cinderella story the past four weeks.

Whatever it may be, Minnesota has gotten its wake-up call from the Bears on Sunday as this team continues to find itself in single-score games, coming off back-to-back one-point losses, where the margin of error is razor-thin.

“I still thought Josh battled. No flinch. Just kept playing and competing to try to help us win. I really credit him that. It’s tough to do on a night where you’ve turned the football over with some interceptions here and there just to keep playing. This guy is a competitor,” O’Connell said.

Vikings Worn Thin Through Trying Season

Credit to the Vikings: they could have hung it up starting the season 0-3. They could have hung it up when they lost Justin Jefferson midseason. They could have hung it when they lost Kirk Cousins for the season.

The Vikings have had to battle through adversity every week with 10 players and five starters on injured reserve. That’s taken an emotional toll for a team that was the hottest team in the NFL, winning five straight games, to being back to a .500 record with only five games left in the season.

Rookie Jordan Addison remained in his gear and stared deeply into his locker after securing 6 catches for 39 yards.

“Couple weeks ago, I’d probably tell you it’s going good. But now I feel like I ain’t doing what I’m supposed to be doing. I’m not really proud of how I’ve been playing. I have to pick it up,” Addison told the Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer.

The bye week comes at an ideal time for this roster that hasn’t had a chance to breathe through a trying three months of the regular season.

“It’s been a grind, a stretch for them. They have continued to show up and play very, very hard. They prepare the right way. When they come back off this bye we’ll make sure we got a great plan for going to Vegas, and whatever that looks like, we’ll be ready to go,” O’Connell said.

Vikings Considering QB Nick Mullens Rest of Season

Dobbs’ arrival at the trade deadline was partially a product of Mullens still ailing from a back injury that landed him on injured reserve.

But with Mullens healthy, O’Connell acknowledged that he considered benching Dobbs for Mullens during Monday’s game — a decision that could bleed over into the bye week as O’Connell assesses his quarterback room for the rest of the season.

“Yeah, in a game like that when it’s low scoring and have some guys that you know have an opportunity to maybe go in and provide a spark, just as Josh did when he came in in really tough circumstances, it’s all about what’s best to win the game,” O’Connell said.