Vikings Predicted to Sign Breakout $2 Million Star to Multiyear Deal

An array of options opened up for the Minnesota Vikings offense the moment quarterback Josh Dobbs became an overnight NFL sensation.

The team’s 2023 playoff prospects are one thing, as Dobbs is all but a lock to captain the Vikings through the remainder of the season — barring significant injury. The short-term and mid-range futures of the franchise are another, though Dobbs has a chance to play himself into those conversations as well.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report made an early prediction on Saturday, November 18, that the Vikings will ultimately sign Dobbs to a two-year extension in the spring.