Vikings Urged to Bench Josh Dobbs for Unproven QB

Reconsidering Josh Dobbs as their starting quarterback, the Minnesota Vikings have one last stone left unturned — fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall.

Veteran Nick Mullens has been considered the favorite to replace Dobbs after he turned the ball over six times in the past two weeks. However, Pioneer Press reporter Dane Mizutani isn’t sold on Mullens, who has a 5-12 career record and has thrown 27 touchdowns to 23 interceptions through six seasons.

Mizutani proposed in a November 28 column that if the Vikings are going to bench Dobbs, it should be to see what they have in Hall.

“He’s an unknown commodity at this point in his career after getting selected in the 2023 draft. Why wouldn’t the Vikings at least want to see what they have in him,” Mizutani wrote. “The ceiling with Hall honestly might be lower than any other option the Vikings have at their disposal at the moment. It also could be better than anybody could have ever imagined. It’s worth finding out which is the case.

“The ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl probably went out the window for the Vikings when franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles’ tendon last month. That guaranteed they were going to have to press on with a backup for the foreseeable future. … Let’s just unturn every stone along the way.”

Jaren Hall Shined in Deferred Vikings Debut

When Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on October 29, Hall was thrust into his first career start while Mullens was on IR with a back injury and Dobbs had just landed in Week 9.

Hall looked impressive on his first drive, completing 5-of-6 pass attempts for 83 yards against the Atlanta Falcons. That drive ended abruptly. Near the goal line, Hall took a vicious hit that landed him in concussion protocol, ending his first start just minutes into the game.

Dobbs put on a show in relief of Hall, which led to the former Arizona Cardinals quarterback seizing the starting job.

In the limited glimpse of Hall, he seems like he deserves a shot for the job. However, the Vikings internally have a much larger body of work from practice and training camp they’re assessing to make their decision.

Much like Mike Zimmer wouldn’t start third-round pick Kellen Mond over a known commodity like Sean Mannion during the 2021 season, O’Connell may not be keen on starting Hall when he has veteran options available.

Vikings Eyeing 1st-Round QB Draft Prospects

This season’s questions at quarterback have made the future at the position even more complicated for the Vikings.

Whether the team will re-sign Cousins in the offseason remains the most pivotal decision for its future. Dobbs’ midseason flash also opened the possibility of rolling with the former Cardinals quarterback in an offense built toward his strengths next season.

Both veterans could also be considered bridge starters and mentors for a first-round quarterback prospect, which the Vikings have already shown a strong interest in.

According to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson, Minnesota has already put in plenty of early legwork on scouting middle first-round quarterback prospects like J.J. McCarthy and Jayden Daniels.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will explore all options in the offseason and that will also include free agency as well.