New Vikings QB Josh Dobbs Breaks Silence on Competition to Replace Cousins

Veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs expected to start this week for the Arizona Cardinals before a trade to the Minnesota Vikings sent him packing his bags and starting all over again.

A journeyman in the truest sense, Dobbs made his ninth move in the NFL this week after the Vikings traded for him at the league’s October 31 deadline following Kirk Cousins‘ season-ending injury.

Dobbs has maintained a staying power in the NFL for his ability to win over a locker room quickly and learn on the fly, which he’ll be doing the rest of the season in Minnesota. He was an active participant at his first practice despite largely just absorbing the week’s game plan.

New faces and roles at quarterback at #Vikings walkthrough practice today. Josh Dobbs was in the building, watching, absorbing.

Jaren Hall has a bigger workload and running with the starters.

The Vikings acquired Dobbs to improve the depth of the quarterback room with the potential upside that he takes over as the team’s starter once he is up to speed on the playbook. But for now, it’s rookie Jaren Hall‘s job in what is likely to be a weekly competition moving forward.

Dobbs, who will serve as backup to Hall on Sunday in the rookie’s first career start, is solely focused on helping the team win in whatever role he’s placed in.

“That’s the nature of the quarterback position in every single room across the National Football League. The goal always is whoever’s starting, it’s their show, and you help them. So this week is helping Jaren get as prepared as possible for Sunday,” Dobbs said in his first locker room interview on November 2.

“Everyone else in the room is rallying behind that guy for them to go out and succeed and play at the highest level possible, so we want [Hall] to play well because that helps the team play well and at the end of the day we’re all about winning on Sunday,” Dobbs added. “I’m going to embrace whatever role I’m given in that QB room and try to help out however I can. Try to contribute however I can, whatever capacity that is and be ready to go on Sunday.”

Josh Dobbs Studied Vikings, Kirk Cousins in Arizona

Settling into his new home in Minnesota, Dobbs has landed in the best situation of his career given the system, supporting cast and coaches at his disposal.

During his first locker room interview, Dobbs revealed that he looked to the Vikings tape against an opponent when studying as the Cardinals starter this season.

“I always turn on some Vikings tape just to watch, obviously the skill and having Kirk here in the offense that’s been run just to get ideas, see how a really good offense is going up against really good defenses,” Dobbs said. “So, it’s really cool now obviously to be on the other side of it where you’re in the meeting room you’re seeing the preparation you’re seeing how guys are moving around getting in those roles to excel and then obviously being around those playmakers it only helps any quarterback out there play at a higher level, so it’s great to be here it’s great to help, it’s great to be a part of this QB room and I’m excited to get to work.”

Right after Josh Dobbs finally moved into a house in Arizona, he got traded to Minnesota. He's put in some miles, he was traded from Cleveland to Arizona back in August, and now AZ to MN. Josh explains what life in the NFL can be like from one place to the next.

Jaren Hall Looking Forward to 1st Career Start in Place of Kirk Cousins

When the Vikings selected Hall in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, there wasn’t an expectation that he would be starting midseason.

But with Cousins and Nick Mullens on the injured reserve list, Hall was the only quarterback on the 53-man roster entering this week before the Dobbs trade.

Hall got a taste of action, playing out the final quarter of the Vikings’ Week 8 win over the Green Bay Packers.

But this week will be the biggest challenge of his young career.

Hall hasn’t seemed shaken by the task at hand with the Vikings looking to remain competitive despite losing Cousins for the season. He’s remained poised throughout the week of preparation and has earned rousing support from his coaches and teammates.

“I think I’m a very chill individual, but when it comes to the game of football and being prepared, I think it’s taking it little by little,” Hall said in a November 1 news conference. “You take the small things until you build up to game day, and I think that’s where the confidence and calmness comes from.”

What’s kept Hall focused is returning the favor for his teammates who have crawled back to a 4-4, .500 record, after an 0-3 start to the season.

“You can’t look at one game or one opportunity like it’s your last,” Hall added. “I’m just focused on being as prepared as I can for these guys. They’ve grinded so much the last few weeks and come back from so much adversity, I just want to do my best and focus on this game.”