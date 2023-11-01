Vikings Get Brutally Honest on Josh Dobbs Trade, Kirk Cousins’ Future

The intentions behind the Minnesota Vikings‘ trade for Josh Dobbs following Kirk Cousins‘ season-ending Achilles injury remain unclear.

Should Dobbs be expected to lead the team moving forward? Did Cousins play his final snap in Minnesota?

Ultimately, the results of the trade will have the final say.

The Vikings acquired Dobbs virtually for free, swapping a sixth-round pick in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick from the Arizona Cardinals in next year’s draft, but he is considered one of the best spot starters in the league.

That doesn’t guarantee Dobbs the job, though.

Hours after the trade, O’Connell called the move a measure to solidify the depth of the quarterback room while also naming rookie Jaren Hall the starter this week.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah echoed the same sentiment in a November 1 news conference, saying the move came down to having flexibility for the future but also improving the team’s chances this season.

“Like any position, you try and upgrade the talent of the room. Liked what I’ve seen from him on film, we also really like Jaren Hall. We like Nick Mullens it’s not to say anything about our quarterback room. With Nick coming back from his injury just a little uncertainty there,” Adofo-Mensah said, adding that he doesn’t want to ink Dobbs as an insurance policy if he does become the starter. “You always try and upgrade the talent in the room. Whenever chance you have an opportunity to do so, you do so.”

Vikings GM Address Kirk Cousins’ Future

A midseason news conference appearance from Adofo-Mensah allowed local reporters to revisit many of the contract dealings that were forefront in the offseason.

Although the Vikings opted to not sign Cousins to a long-term extension in the offseason, Adofo-Mensah shared some communication he’s had with the veteran quarterback after a successful surgery. Adofo-Mensah said Cousins is itching to return in time for organized team activities (OTAs), which assumes he would be back under contract next spring.

The Vikings general manager gave no inclination one way or the other but did leave open the possibility of re-signing Cousins, especially with the team rankings inside the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency the past four games.

“When we broke off talk the first time, every option was still available to Kirk. Coming back was one of the really good options we had, so him playing this well the last four games… we expected in Year 2 (with O’Connell) for him to take that step. Kevin and I have said that in the past, so seeing it happen was more just our expectation of a good player getting more comfortable in the system and taking ownership of it,” Adofo-Mensah said. “Really unfortunate that it happened, but again our all options are open as they were before the injury.”

Asked directly if he wants Cousins to come back for the 2024 season, Adofo-Mensah left it to the negotiations and if it makes sense for the organization as a whole.

“Kirk played great, my want for Kirk to come back, it’s not just a me thing. It’s a negotiation, you come together at a table and see if everything works together and we’ll have that dialogue when the time comes,” Adofo-Mensah added.

Kirk Cousins’ Future Could Come Down to His Replacements

A considerable factor in whether the Vikings will re-sign Cousins is whether they land a blue-chip quarterback prospect in next year’s draft.

Minnesota (4-4) had the makings of a tanking team the first month of the season but crawled back to .500 by winning four of its past five games.

Keeping that competitive streak alive is important for the team culture, but if Hall, Mullens or Dobbs can’t move the offense like Cousins, the Vikings could find themselves with a top-10 pick in next year’s draft.

It’d be difficult to sell Cousins to sign a one-year bridge deal to allow a rookie to develop under him. Cousins has always strived for longer deals and is likely looking for one more multiyear contract to close out his career.

The Vikings declined a long-term deal at a discount last offseason, and the optics behind that decision have not changed, especially with Cousins recovering from an Achilles injury and a year older in 2024.

But if a compromise can be made on the length and value of the deal, one more run with cousins may not be out of the question.