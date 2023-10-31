Vikings Sign Polarizing Cardinals QB to Replace Kirk Cousins: Report

The Minnesota Vikings made their move at the NFL trade deadline, acquiring quarterback Josh Dobbs in a pick swap with the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, October 31, that Minnesota is trading for Dobbs, “with plenty of starting experience. It helps make up for the loss of Kirk Cousins. And gives MIN a chance…”

The Vikings will send a sixth-round pick in exchange for Dobbs and a seventh-rounder, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

The trade comes in the wake of Cardinals coach Johnathon Gannon benching Dobbs with the prospect of Kyler Murray returning from injury this week. Minnesota is seeking an answer at quarterback after Cousins went down with a likely season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8.

Arizona has started the season 1-7 with Dobbs, a 2017 fourth-round pick, under center.

He’s completed 62.8% of his passes for 8 touchdowns and 5 interceptions so far this season. After throwing 5 interceptions in his first four games, Dobbs hasn’t thrown a pick in 100 pass attempts.

Dobbs also pieced together an impressive 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, completing 17-of-21 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown while averaging a season-high 9.0 yards per attempt. It was the first win of his career.

Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall is the only quarterback on the active roster and is assumed to start in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons while Dobbs gets up to speed on the playbook.

