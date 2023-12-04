Vikings Make Final Call on Josh Dobbs After Bye Week, Insider Reveals

The Minnesota Vikings appear to be giving Josh Dobbs another shot under center approaching a Week 14 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Athletic’s senior NFL insider Diana Russini reported on Saturday, December 2, that her sense is the Vikings “will be sticking with Dobbs” and giving the veteran journeyman another opportunity — this time with Justin Jefferson in the lineup.

“A league source said Jefferson is expected to practice in full and be ready to play against the Raiders in Week 14. The next big question will be, who is throwing the ball to him? Josh Dobbs or Nick Mullens,” Russini wrote. “My early sense is the team will be sticking with Dobbs. The team is back in the building on Monday.”

Head coach Kevin O’Connell‘s first media availability will be Tuesday, December 5 and could confirm the decision at quarterback. However, it would also give the Vikings a competitive edge to keep its decision close to their chest this week entering a road matchup in Las Vegas.

While the questions at quarterback could linger through the week, there is certainty that Jefferson, after being close to returning to action in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, should be a full-go on Sunday after missing seven games with a hamstring injury.

Vikings Decision at QB Comes Down to Who Will Maximize Justin Jefferson

With the NFL’s top receiver back in the lineup, O’Connell revealed the weight that Jefferson has in his decision at quarterback.

“Justin’s role in our offense, really from Day 1 since we arrived here, has always been very, very significant,” O’Connell said on November 28, per ESPN. “Anytime you can infuse the best receiver in football back into your offense, there’s going to be ways to not only get Justin going and make sure he has a critical impact on the football game … [and] the quarterback position absolutely plays into that.

“We’re going to make sure that whoever is playing quarterback is aware and understands the intent behind plays where either Justin is the primary [target], or based upon coverage, based upon the defensive look, how to quickly and efficiently get to the right place to go with the football. In the end that’s what the NFL passing game is about: rhythm, timing, understanding that the defense can and will take some things away, but progressing in rhythm.”

O’Connell’s statement comes in the wake of Dobbs throwing four interceptions in Week 12 in a 12-10 loss to the Bears. The fact O’Connell was candid that there would be some evaluation of the position during the bye week was seen as a detriment to Dobbs, who did his best work when improvising outside of the scheme in his first few weeks in Minnesota.

Since then, opposing defenses have prioritized keeping Dobbs in the pocket. He has six turnovers in his past two starts — both losses to the Bears and Denver Broncos before the bye week.

Can Josh Dobbs Make Strides With 2 More Weeks in Vikings Offense?

The Vikings got a good taste of the highs and lows of having Dobbs at quarterback. The offense averaged 29 points in his first two starts before crashing down to earth, averaging 15 points in back-to-back losses.

But with two more weeks in the system and having Jefferson in the fold, Dobbs could make significant strides to recover from his recent slump.

That’s the bet Minnesota may make if Dobbs gets the start in Week 14.