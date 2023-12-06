Vikings Make Final Call on Starting QB Against Raiders

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spent days wrestling with the difficult decision of who to start under center following the team’s bye last week. On Wednesday, December 6, he finally made it.

O’Connell announced during a press conference that Josh Dobbs will start at quarterback when the Vikings square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City on December 10.

“We will be starting Josh Dobbs in the football game on Sunday,” O’Connell said. “We feel great about our plan we have for Josh.”

O’Connell chose Dobbs over Nick Mullens who began this season as Kirk Cousins‘ back up and rookie Jaren Hall who suffered a concussion in the first quarter of his first start against the Atlanta Falcons roughly one month ago.

A back injury sidelined Mullens for several weeks starting in early October. However, O’Connell said the QB has ramped up and will be prepared to play against the Raiders if necessary.

“Nick Mullens will be ready to go,” O’Connell said.

