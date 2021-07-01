Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Breaks Silence on Connection With Kirk Cousins

After a hot mic picked up Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson cursing Kirk Cousins’ name in a crucial late-season loss to the Chicago Bears, Jefferson was penned a diva and has been prodded several times this offseason to throw rocks at his quarterback.

Deion Sanders took a shot at Cousins during a Verzuz segment with Jefferson and Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, saying, “I ain’t crazy about your quarterback” and attempting to stir a distrust between Jefferson and Cousins.

“I can just imagine the numbers you would put up with something else back there,” Sanders said as Jefferson brushed the comment off mid-show.

To Sanders’ dismay, Cousins doesn’t call the plays in the Vikings’ run-first scheme. Regardless, Jefferson put forth a Herculean effort in 2020, breaking the rookie receiving yards record by catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in an offense that ranked 27th in pass attempts.

Jefferson recently spoke on having his first true offseason to study and build chemistry with Cousins after not starting until Week 3 a season ago amid the global pandemic.

‘We’re Definitely Building a Stronger Connection’

Last offseason, the 2020 draft class had no rookie minicamps, OTAs or any in-person interactions with their future teammates before training camp at the onset of the pandemic.

While Jefferson’s been known for his devotion to film study, he admitted getting in-person reps this early in the offseason has played a big factor in developing chemistry with Cousins.

“It’s definitely way better than sitting in front of a computer. Having this time before the season to get back to things get back connected with him. It’s good to be around your quarterback just building that connection,” Jefferson said during OTAs. “He’s been throwing some great balls, especially today. Our lockers are right next to each other. We’re definitely building a stronger connection than last year.”

Jefferson and Cousins sitting next to each other in the locker room is a strong step in developing a deeper rapport between the two approaching a season where Jefferson will likely be in the spotlight more and asked to speak upon Cousins, who remains a punching bag in the national discourse of the NFL.

Jefferson Sends Rookies Strong Message: ‘Grasp This Moment’

While Jefferson’s draft class was baptized by fire, getting their first taste of NFL action in the regular season, he’s been adamant that this year’s crop of rookies make the most of the opportunities they’re afforded.

“It’s definitely better to be in this OTA session rather than being at home on the computer. You can actually be in front of the guys — communicate and build relationships with them.

“It’s great to finally be here. I was telling the rookies to grasp this moment. I wasn’t able to come early to practices and get situated earlier and be connected to Kirk earlier. It just feels good to be back with the team and involved with everyone.”