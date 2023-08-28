Vikings ‘Making Effort’ to Extend Pro Bowler Ahead of Season

The drama around the Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Justin Jefferson over a contract extension may be overblown, as each side is pushing for resolution soon.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Monday, August 28, that talks between the team and player have gone “fine,” and that the Vikings are attempting to strike a deal with Jefferson ahead of the regular-season opener on September 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

No one’s talking much about it, but the Vikings are making an effort to get wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed before the season starts. Jefferson’s kept a pretty low profile about this one, and talks, as far as I can tell, have gone fine. When I visited with him a few weeks back, he told me his absence from parts of the offseason were about endorsement opportunities, not the contract. He did call getting a life-altering second contract “a dream” … but then he added, “I’m definitely not letting that contract stuff get in the way of my team. We have to be focused on getting to the Super Bowl.”

Justin Jefferson Likely to Shatter NFL Records with New Deal from Vikings

Jefferson, who led the NFL in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) as a first-team All-Pro last season, isn’t going to come cheap.

Davante Adams set the market with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, signing a five-year deal worth $140 million ($28 million annually) with approximately $65.7 million guaranteed. Tyreek Hill topped him in annual average salary shortly thereafter, signing a four-year extension with the Miami Dolphins worth $120 million ($30 million annually) that includes $72.2 million in guarantees.

Vikings fans should expect that Jefferson won’t be inclined to settle for less than the richest wide receiver contract in NFL history. If he signs a five-year deal, that would mean a floor of $150-plus million. Based on Hill’s contract details, which guarantee just north of 60% of his total, Jefferson is sure to seek at least $90-plus million in fully-guaranteed dollars.

Negotiations Between Vikings, T.J. Hockenson Could Impact Talks with Justin Jefferson

Jefferson is worth that kind of money, though it puts the Vikings in a difficult position in a couple of ways. First, the quarterback spot is unsettled with Kirk Cousins playing on the final year of his contract at 35 years old with no clear successor on the roster.

Second, T.J. Hockenson continues to skip team drills during the preseason as he holds out for the richest tight end contract in NFL history. Hockenson has said his absence from parts of practice are injury-related, though those assertions have been met with widespread skepticism.

Hockenson earned his second trip to the Pro Bowl last year, playing the majority of the campaign for the Vikings after the team traded with the division rival Detroit Lions ahead of the mid-season deadline to secure his services. Hockenson made 86 catches for 914 yards and six touchdowns across 17 games played and 14 games started, per Pro Football Reference.