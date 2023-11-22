Justin Jefferson Sounds Off on Fans Hounding Him to Return from Injury

The Minnesota Vikings have something special in wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and their decisions around his health reflect their awareness of his value.

Jefferson also values his health and playing future, which is why the ultra-competitive All-Pro has been okay with Minnesota keeping him sidelined beyond the initial 4-6 weeks doctors said his strained hamstring required to heal. Some fans of the team, and of the NFL in general, haven’t been as patient.

According to a social media post from Jefferson on Tuesday, November 21, several of his followers have been blowing up his DMs pushing and pleading with him to return to the field as soon as possible. But instead of acquiescing, Jefferson took the opportunity to push back.

My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games. It doesn’t matter how many times y’all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DONT CARE😂 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) November 21, 2023

“My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games,” Jefferson posted to X. “It doesn’t matter how many times y’all flood my [DMs] talking about me selling your team. I DON’T CARE 😂.”

Justin Jefferson May Not Return to Vikings’ Lineup Until Week 14

Jefferson sustained his hamstring injury during the second half of Minnesota’s Week-5 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on October 8. The team took on the Denver Broncos last Sunday six weeks to the day since Jefferson went down, though he did not play in that game.

There is a chance that Jefferson will return against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football on November 27. However, the Vikings have a bye the following week, which would buy Jefferson extra time to get healthy.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported head coach Kevin O’Connell’s thoughts on the matter via social media on Monday.

Kevin O'Connell termed WR Justin Jefferson as "questionable" for next Monday's game vs. Bears. He also acknowledged "we do have to be smart" about bringing him back, knowing the Vikings have their bye the following week and could get add a "free" week to his 21-day window. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 20, 2023

“Kevin O’Connell termed WR Justin Jefferson as ‘questionable’ for next Monday’s game vs. Bears,” Seifert wrote. “He also acknowledged ‘we do have to be smart’ about bringing him back, knowing the Vikings have their bye the following week and could add a ‘free’ week to his 21-day window.”

Field Yates, Seifert’s colleague at ESPN, interpreted O’Connell’s comments to mean that Minnesota fans probably shouldn’t expect to see Jefferson until December 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It sure sounds like we might not see Justin Jefferson until Week 14,” Fields posted Monday.

Vikings Remain Heavy Favorites to Make Playoffs

Up until last weekend, Minnesota’s motto for the 2023 season may as well have been, “No Jefferson. No problem.”

The Vikings (6-5) won five straight games following Jefferson’s injury against the Chiefs, including the final two without quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is out for the year with a torn Achilles tendon. Minnesota was poised to win its sixth consecutive contest against Denver, but three turnovers led to the end of the winning streak and a 21-20 loss.

Still, the Vikings have a favorable schedule down the stretch — particularly when it comes to their next three opponents. The Bears are 3-8, the Raiders are 5-6 and the Cincinnati Bengals are 5-5 and will play without quarterback Joe Burrow for the remainder of the season.

ESPN’s Football Power Index projects Minnesota will finish the year 9-8 and currently gives the Vikings a 78% chance of making the playoffs, despite Sunday night’s disappointing loss to the Broncos.

Based on those projections, Minnesota has a 39% chance of heading into the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the NFC, as well as a 20% chance of making the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. ESPN also gives the Vikings a 6% shot at finishing with the No. 5 seed and a 7% chance to wind up with the No. 3 seed.

Whenever Jefferson finally does return, all of those odds will presumably increase.