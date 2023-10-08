Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Injury Update Spells Concern for Star WR

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson exited Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a right hamstring injury he suffered late in the fourth quarter.

Jefferson slipped awkwardly on a route that led him to the sidelines where he entered the blue tent for examination. He returned without his helmet and was held out for the remainder of the game.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell did not offer much of Jefferson’s injury, saying it is still “very early” to establish a timeline for Jefferson’s return. ESPN’s Kevin Siefert noted that O’Connell, on his way to the press podium, stopped by Jefferson’s locker and put his arm around Jefferson,” trying to amp him up.”

“It was tough on him. He is the ultimate competitor. We’ll get him back as soon as we can,” O’Connell said in a postgame news conference on October 8. “There won’t be a better teammate in the locker room during that time. Hopefully, we have him back this week. He’s a captain, he’s done everything the right way. Absolutely love him and what he brings from a competitive standpoint and setting a standard of what we’re all out for.”

Pro Football Talk reported that Jefferson will undergo more tests on Monday.

Justin Jefferson – Right hamstring is the concern.

Was an awkward slip/twist so hopefully there’s no involvement with his knee. Hopefully mild and doesn’t cost him much time. (sorry, best video I could snag at the moment) pic.twitter.com/ojxcsyVuKy — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 8, 2023

Jefferson has yet to miss a game in his career, but his status is questionable entering a must-win matchup on the road against the Chicago Bears in Week 6.

“It will no question be something we have to work through, but I also have a lot of confidence in our offensive unit to make sure we’re right where we need to be when Justin comes back,” O’Connell added.

Justin Jefferson Sidelined With Vikings Searching for Tying TD

Jefferson was held to a season-low 28 yards receiving on three receptions on Sunday. He left the field on the Vikings’ final scoring drive. Alexander Mattison capped the drive, taking a short pass 9 yards for a touchdown through a sea of blockers.

But down by a single possession, the Vikings went searching for a tying score without Jefferson on the field.

Starting on their own 15-yard line with 8:55 left on the clock, the Vikings marched to the Kansas City 19-yard line. T.J. Hockenson was injured on the second play from scrimmage, but Kirk Cousins completed six straight passes without his top two targets to get in scoring position.

Facing fourth-and-12, Cousins threw a pass to rookie Jordan Addison who appeared to have been held by Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Officials threw a flag on the field but later reversed the call.

Minnesota made a stop on the ensuing possession to force Kansas City to punt the ball, giving the Vikings one final chance to tie with 1 minute, 7 seconds left in regulation.

Chris Jones foiled a Hail Mary attempt from the Chiefs’ 38, sacking Cousins to end the game.

Vikings’ Sights on NFC North After Stumbling to 1-4 Start

The Vikings open division play next week against the Bears after running away with the NFC North title a year ago.

After a 1-4 start to the season, Minnesota’s road to the playoffs will have to come with a dominant performance in the division — a challenge O’Connell said the team is not downplaying after missed opportunities through the first month of the season.

“Got a lot of respect for the teams in our division. All three of them are teamed we’ve got to play good football against, and it starts next week,” O’Connell said. “No question coming off winning this division a year ago, this team feels like let’s go take care of business in our division which will be a challenge knowing the type of teams we’re going to be competing against down tho the very end.”