NFL World Reacts to Vikings’ Miraculous Upset Over Bills

The NFL world was captivated by witnessing the Minnesota Vikings pull off on Sunday — a 33-30 overtime upset over the Buffalo Bills.

The Vikings’ status as contenders was in question the entire season.

But no more.

Minnesota extended its winning streak to seven games by dispatching the Bills on the road on November 13. Kirk Cousins put forth a clutch performance with the help of Justin Jefferson, who staked his claim as the league’s most dominant wide receiver, securing 10 catches for a season-high 193 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Vikings defense was not solved by quarterback Josh Allen, who was a gameday decision with an elbow injury. Allen was thought to be hampered by his injury, but the superstar quarterback looked every bit himself, playing with a grittiness akin to a postseason thriller.

Too many twists and turns for the faint of heart led to the game’s final play, an interception by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson that sealed the victory.

PATRICK PETERSON ENDS IT FOR THE VIKINGS 😱 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zDJsF3Z4Nt — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2022

In what’s undoubtedly the game of the year, NFL observers sounded off on social media with reactions almost as wild as the ups and downs witnessed at Highmark Stadium.

Vikings-Bills = best regular season game of the year. Maybe the decade. Maybe ever. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 13, 2022

NFL World Reacts to Vikings’ Upset Over Bills

On Sunday, Twitter saw reactions from all areas on the platform — from avid NFL fans to NBA superstars to members of Congress.

To summarize: Cousins led a 12-play drive where he connected with Jefferson on a 32-yard connection that will be up for catch of the year.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE CENTURY. pic.twitter.com/Cos6v0yPIC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2022

The Vikings continued to march downfield, setting up an eventual fourth-and-inches where Cousins attempted a quarterback sneak but was stopped short of the goal line.

NFL Next Gen Stats had the Vikings with just a 0.9% chance of winning after that stop.

We have overtime in Buffalo! Prior to Josh Allen's fumble — recovered by the @Vikings for a touchdown — the @BuffaloBills had a 99.1% chance to win the game.#MINvsBUF | #SKOL | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/h7qZA5vxRq — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 13, 2022

Game over, right?

Not so fast. On the ensuing play, Allen fumbled the snap from his center, sending Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks diving for the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Minnesota took a three-point lead with 41 seconds remaining.

However, Allen and the Bills answered back, marching 69 yards on five plays to set up the game-tying field goal to force overtime.

On their final offensive play, Gabe Davis caught a ball along the sidelines that was ruled a catch. Whether it was a catch is up for debate. The ball bobbled as Davis hit the ground, however, it was not reviewed.

Replay official in the VIkings-Bills game fell asleep at the wheel. Can't believe this Gabe Davis catch didn't at least get reviewed #Vikings #Bills pic.twitter.com/hGXdHQrizN — John Breech (@johnbreech) November 13, 2022

The non-review on Davis’ catch would have been a boiling point for Vikings fans, however, one fan called that it may have given Minnesota a karmic advantage heading to overtime.

The Gabe Davis non catch gives the Vikings the football karma lead going into OT. — Wildes (@kevinwildes) November 13, 2022

Cousins led one more scoring drive to the 2-yard line but couldn’t punch it in, leading to a field goal giving Buffalo a chance to answer. Allen again led his offense into scoring range but had his comeback chance foiled by Peterson.

With the Vikings leaving Buffalo with their fourth road win of the season, Cousins’ chain ritual which escalated to him taking his shirt off last week could see another level on Sunday night.

Kirk Cousins shouldn’t even bother wearing a shirt onto the plane. — Zack Pierce (@ZPathletic) November 13, 2022

NBA superstar Lebron James called it the game of the year.

By FAR the game of the YEAR that was!! WOW WOW WOW — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 13, 2022

Pat McAfee tweeted: “This Vikings/Bills game deserves a statue in Canton.”

This Vikings/Bills game deserves a statue in Canton To Overtime WE GO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 13, 2022

Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar even caught wind of the wild game in Buffalo, sending “good vibes” to the Vikings.

Sending the @Vikings good vibes. This is intense. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 13, 2022

The game even caused a pause in Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s press conference.

Dan Campbell briefly paused his postgame press conference when he noticed the Vikings-Bills game on TV lol — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 13, 2022

The game wasn’t just drunk… it was on an adventure of a bender.

If you’re saying this Bills-Vikings game is “drunk”, I don’t know who you’re drinking with. This game is your mate who doesn’t turn up for a Thursday night shift at work and re-emerges on Tuesday at 11am with a “sorry” and the smell of Portuguese chicken and regret. — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) November 13, 2022

Sports bettors, be warned.

Vikings and Bills bettors watching this insanity pic.twitter.com/Y9SLidf3EG — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) November 13, 2022

The Vikings and Bills, two teams that have made an NFL record four Super Bowl appearances without winning a title, put forth a matchup that was worthy of The Big Game stage.

This Bills Vikings game is really looking like a potential Super Bowl matchup preview — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) November 13, 2022

Justin Jefferson Makes Another Statement With Performance vs. Bills

Whether Jefferson lands in the Pro Football Hall of Fame later in life remains to be seen — but his performance in Buffalo will surely land on his highlight reel.

Justin Jefferson made the Bills his son today pic.twitter.com/k1hufaswfw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 13, 2022

Shooting for 2,000 receiving yards this season, Jefferson posting a season-high 190 receiving yards on Sunday sets his season total at 1,060 yards on 69 catches. His average of 117.7 receiving yards per game extrapolated across the final eight games of the season would be 2,002 yards this season, putting him in a position to make a serious case for reaching that mark.