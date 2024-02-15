Justin Jefferson Pumps Brakes on Contract Talks Ahead of Vikings’ Final Call on Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings have a big decision to make on Kirk Cousins in the coming weeks, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s future could be tied to the quarterback’s.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Tuesday, February 13, that Jefferson is demanding to know what is happening under center next season before he signs a long-term mega deal to remain in Minnesota for the next several years.

“#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson wants to know the team’s plans at quarterback before committing to a long-term contract, per #TomPelissero,” JPA Football posted to X on Tuesday. “Jefferson has said multiple times that he wants Kirk Cousins to stay in Minnesota.”

Justin Jefferson Struggled Through Injuries to Himself, Kirk Cousins Last Season

Jefferson has been outspoken in his support of Cousins, though other comments the wideout has recently made indicate he would be willing to play with another quarterback.

“It could be Kirk, it could not be Kirk,” Jefferson told NFL.com on February 8. “I have no idea, but it doesn’t matter who’s going to be throwing me that ball, you know I’m going to be that same type of player.”

It’s hard to argue with Jefferson on that point. He set records right and left over his first few years in the league, earning Pro Bowl nods multiple times and first-team All-Pro honors in 2022. Jefferson missed seven games last season but was still able to gain 1,074 receiving yards and score 5 TDs, per Pro Football Reference.

Still, the quarterback position clearly matters to a player of even Jefferson’s caliber, as it should. The Vikings struggled mightily after Cousins went down with an Achilles tear in Week 8.

The offense found a couple of wins and some momentum with Josh Dobbs, but that quickly dried up. Nick Mullens provided the team with some electric play and big downfield stats, but the wins weren’t there because the turnovers kept showing up in force. Rooke Jaren Hall, meanwhile, struggled to get anything going across two starts in 2023.

Justin Jefferson Expected to Sign Historic Deal With Vikings in Coming Months

While Jefferson assumed a harder line with his comments Tuesday, per Pelissero, the Vikings star still wants to get his money, which is ultimately a good thing for Minnesota regardless of who ends up the starting quarterback in 2024.

“I’m waiting,” Jefferson told The Rich Eisen Show during Super Bowl Week. “Looking for the bag, just like you are. I’m waiting for the call to experience that with my family. It’s life-changing. I’m waiting for it.”

Spotrac projects Jefferson’s market value at $29.3 million annually over a new four-year deal (more than $117 million total). In reality, he will probably reset the wide receiver market and get a deal worth more than $30 million annually, which was the extension the Miami Dolphins gave Tyreek Hill to join their franchises two offseasons past.

Cousins is also likely to prove pricey and could fall in the range of $40-$45 million annually for two years. The QB, who will play next season at 36, has made $185 million over six seasons in Minnesota and gotten all of that money fully guaranteed.