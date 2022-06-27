WR Justin Jefferson Sounds Off on Vikings’ New Offense, Head Coach

The Minnesota Vikings have pivoted to a new front office, head coach and offensive philosophy following two disappointing seasons, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson has plenty of thoughts on all of it.

The Vikings’ two-time Pro Bowl pass catcher spoke with NFL Network on Friday, June 24, and shared his views on both the new regime in Minneapolis as well as how it plans to approach moving the football.

Patrick Claybon of NFL Total Access asked Jefferson what has changed most since new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah brought in former Los Angeles Chargers‘ offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to lead the Vikings’ sideline as a first-year head coach.

“Our offensive style, it’s not a run-first offense anymore. Just us being able to put different people in different positions and distribute the ball really,” Jefferson said. “I’m so excited in this offense — us just being in OTAs learning the plays, going through it with our defense and stuff, so we’re all excited.”

The receiver went on to talk about how different things are inside the organization now that O’Connell has replaced the long-embattled Mike Zimmer.

“We’re all happy to have him,” Jefferson said of O’Connell. “It’s definitely a different vibe and different connection in the building with him there, and we’re just excited to start [the season] up.”

ALL the latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Sets Sights on Hall-of-Fame Career