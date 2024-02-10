Justin Jefferson Cuts Ties With Cousins Ahead of Vikings Contract Talks

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has shown only support for his quarterback Kirk Cousins to return next season — but he has also separated himself from his quarterback as the duo enters pivotal contract talks with the team this offseason.

Appearing on NFL Network’s “Super Bowl Live” on February 8, Jefferson addressed the future of the quarterback position in Minnesota with just a month left for the Vikings to re-sign Cousins, coming off a season-ending Achilles tear, or let him walk in free agency.

The 24-year-old has posted 5,899 receiving yards through his first four seasons (the most by any player in NFL history) and is vying to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league by securing a contract extension this offseason.

Jefferson maintained that while he’d like to have Cousins throwing to him in 2024, he does not need Cousins to be the receiver he’s been the past four years.

“It could be Kirk, it could not be Kirk,” Jefferson said, per NFL.com. “I have no idea, but it doesn’t matter who’s going to be throwing me that ball, you know I’m going to be that same type of player.”

Jefferson added that while Cousins’ accuracy and precision are helpful for him as a receiver, he managed to eclipse over 1,000 receiving yards in nine games this season with four different quarterbacks throwing him the ball this season.

Justin Jefferson Addresses How Cousins’ Departure Could Impact His Negotiations With Vikings

Later in the interview, Jefferson was asked whether the uncertainty at quarterback if Cousins is not re-signed would impact his decision to sign a long-term deal. Jefferson, admittingly, was unsure.

“I’ll really have to see if we really bring back Kirk or not, if we decide to want to draft, or want to pick up a quarterback,” Jefferson said. “All of that plays a part, but also, I still managed to get 1,000 yards by playing through four different quarterbacks as well, so it really doesn’t matter too much who’s throwing me that ball as long as someone’s throwing it to me. I feel like I’m confident and I have the ability to make plays, no matter if the ball is 100 percent accurate or if it’s a little behind or a little in front or a little off.”

Jefferson has routinely credited Cousins for helping him be among the league’s most productive receivers throughout his career. However, his confidence in the value he brings to the offense is not tied to who is throwing him the ball.

“I’m always confident in my game, confident that I’m going to play the same no matter who’s going to throw me the ball, but of course, having Kirk out there to be that leader and that captain, to throw that ball with accuracy and precise as he does, it definitely is very valuable and useful being a receiver,” Jefferson said.

Justin Jefferson Sets Sights on Being the Highest-Paid WR in the NFL

Ahead of contract talks that should pick up in the coming months, Jefferson set the floor for his negotiations with the Vikings, stating he’d like to be among the highest-paid players in the league.

“I’m definitely aware of what I’ve been doing for the organization, what I’ve done ever since I stepped foot on this NFL field,” Jefferson said.

“So, I’m definitely going to do what’s right by getting the amount that I feel I’m valued. I definitely will keep in mind the different stats and where I am as a player and as a receiver, so you know I’m going to definitely let the agent and all of that do all of the different negotiations and the different numbers, but I definitely would like and hope to be one of the highest-paid players, or especially wide receiver.”