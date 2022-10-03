Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Speaks Out on Frustration With Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings had an opportunity to shut the door on the New Orleans Saints early in the third quarter on Sunday.

On third down, seven yards from the goal line, Kirk Cousins had Justin Jefferson wide open in the back corner of the end zone. Cousins instead checked the ball down to Adam Thielen, ending the offense’s drive as the Vikings settled for a field goal to take an 11-point lead. It was one of Minnesota’s five trips to the red zone, three of which ended in field goals.

Here's the missed red zone connection #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was asked about after a win over the Saints. pic.twitter.com/noDxwoLcwE — Trevor Squire (@trevordsquire) October 3, 2022

The NFL Media broadcast pointed to Jefferson’s actions as “frustration” in several replays. And while it was a reaction in the heat of the moment, it didn’t slip reporters who asked Jefferson about the play after the game.

Justin Jefferson Speaks on Frustration, Says Kirk Cousins is Human

Speaking to reporters after the game, Jefferson spoke on his growing role in Minnesota, mentioning head coach Kevin O’Connell has asked him to step up and be a leader who is patient and vocal.

When asked about the red zone look he didn’t see from Cousins, Jefferson was honest about his reaction.

“I mean, of course I wanted that one. Of course, getting the touchdown. I mean, he can’t see everything, you know? People make mistakes, people make wrong reads, too. He’s human,” Jefferson said in an October 2 postgame press conference. “I mean, it’s all about just looking at the film, seeing what we can do better, telling him what things look open, what things can work. It’s all about communication at the end of the day. Nothing is ever going to get done just overreacting, getting frustrated, getting emotional on the field. Just coming back to the huddle saying, ‘Hey, Kirk, this can work on this, just look at me a little longer on this.’ It’s all about our communication. I’m pretty sure our connection is going to grow and grow as long as this season goes on. I’m glad we’re 3-1.”

Jefferson added that the team has faith in Cousins, who has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions. His 84.1 passer rating through four games would be the lowest of his career as a starter if the season ended today, yet Cousins has come through with clutch throws in the fourth quarter the past two weeks.

“We always have faith in Kirk. He always has that confidence. He have that confidence in us, as well. We have to make his job easier. He has a lot of things on his hands, having to go through a whole new playbook,” Jefferson said. “It’s always about being communicative, being open at the right times, just catching the ball when they come.”

Adam Thielen Adds to Sideline Conversations with Kirk Cousins

Asked directly about the NFL Media broadcast penning Jefferson’s reaction as frustration, Thielen added to the in-game communication necessary to maintain chemistry in the game with Cousins.

“Yeah, I think it’s an initial reaction. We don’t, as receivers, see what’s going on with the quarterback — if he’s getting hit or moved out of the pocket or maybe his reads somewhere else —we just don’t know those things,” Thielen said in an October 2 postgame press conference. “We just go and we try to win and we’re competitive. We want the ball and we want to score touchdowns. We want to help the team win, so I think it’s just kind of an initial reaction and then you kind of go to the sideline, you talk about it calmly. You say what you saw he says what he saw and then then you move forward.”

Thielen added that Cousins’ “cool” demeanor has helped the Vikings’ offense come through with game-winning drives the past two weeks.

“The cool thing is, he’s kind of been that same guy since he got here. The moment he got here he’s kind of always been that guy that just is he’s here the whole game He’s not too high not too low, he’s just going to continue to handle his business whether it’s really good or really bad,” Thielen said. “He just goes to work and he just keeps going to work keeps going and he’s going to try to do his job with the best ability. He’s going to prepare like no one there is. Those are the guys you go to battle for and with. Very thankful for him when it comes to you know keeping your cool.”