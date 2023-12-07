Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Speaks Out on ‘Hopelessness’ While Injured

Returning to action this week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson reflected on the despair he felt while sidelined for seven games with a hamstring injury.

“Yeah, it sucks. It’s a terrible feeling, just feeling hopelessness for not being on the field,” Jefferson said in a December 7 news conference. “The fans expect you to come out and play every single week. Teammates expecting you to come out and play hard every single week, so it’s tough being on the sideline and switching roles.

“I’m finally back now and I’m very, very excited to be back on the field.”

Justin Jefferson, Vikings Must Adjust to QB Josh Dobbs

A lot has happened since Jefferson’s Week 5 injury.

The Vikings won their next five games but lost Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury just two games into their streak. After Cousins’ injury, Minnesota traded for Josh Dobbs who has gone 2-2 as a starter approaching a pivotal Week 14 matchup in Las Vegas.

The Vikings, currently 6-6, hold a 44% chance of making the playoffs and must face the division-leading Detroit Lions (9-3) twice and the Green Bay Packers (6-6), coming off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, in the final three weeks of the season.

Securing a win over the Raiders will be crucial for Minnesota to control its destiny heading into that final divisional stretch of the season. It will be Dobbs’ first game with Jefferson at his disposal, and also only Jefferson’s second game where Cousins isn’t at quarterback.

The duo hasn’t taken many reps together before this week. Jefferson was activated off injured reserve during the bye week and returned to his first full practice on Wednesday, December 6 — however, Jefferson is not concerned with the lack of reps with Dobbs.

“I’ve been talking with Josh. Before this week I wasn’t really in practice as much so I wasn’t really working with him as much,” Jefferson said. “But I feel like we’re going to be good. We’re going to be fine as long as he has confidence in me and I have confidence in him.”

Justin Jefferson Addresses His Explosiveness After Hamstring Injury

Coming off a hamstring injury, there is concern that Jefferson may not have the same explosiveness he once had.

Jefferson has been seen running on the hamstring throughout his injury, but his lengthy absence was a precaution.

Jefferson said he was close to 100% ahead of the Chicago game before the bye, but the decision to proceed with caution. An ultra-competitor, Jefferson said the team’s medical staff wasn’t fully confident that he wouldn’t tweak his hamstring if he had to “use that extra gear.”

Fully healthy, Jefferson expects to be a full-go for Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Raiders.

“Of course. If I didn’t [have the same explosivenss] I wouldn’t be playing,” Jefferson said “That was the main focus into getting back on the field, is to having that same explosion, having that same power, having that same speed as I did before the injury.”