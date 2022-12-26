Supports Swells For Vikings’ Justin Jefferson as First Non-QB MVP in Decade

The NFL has awarded its MVP trophy to a quarterback at the end of each of the last 10 seasons. But as far as this year’s trophy goes, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson would like a word.

"Justin Jefferson is the most valuable player in the league because of how he affects the games that his team is in." Say it louder, @JamieErdahl! 📺: @GMFB | @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/b9SLvNUEqJ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 26, 2022

“He is the most valuable player on that team. I think he is in the conversation for being the most valuable player in the NFL,” Jamie Erdahl said Monday, December 26, on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “Justin Jefferson is the most valuable player in the league because of how he affects the games that his team is in.”

“Justin Jefferson is [26] catches off of breaking Michael Thomas’ single-season record, which was set in 2019,” Erdahl continued. “He is [209 receiving] yards away from breaking from Calvin Johnson’s [record of 1,964 yards]. … If he breaks both of those records, seriously win it. Get him votes.”

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Robert Griffin III also put his name on an endorsement of Jefferson as at least being in the conversation for the league’s MVP Award.

“Justin Jefferson is the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and a BONAFIDE MVP CANDIDATE,” Griffin tweeted on Saturday, following Jefferson’s 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ 27-24 win over the New York Giants.

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale also spoke glowingly of Jefferson prior to the two teams’ thrilling Christmas Eve Day game.

"He's one of the top-two receivers in this league. And he's not number two." – Wink Martindale on Justin Jefferson pic.twitter.com/bJXXemOqle — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 21, 2022

“He’s one of the top two receivers in this league,” Martindale said on December 21. “And he’s not number two.”

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Spoke to MVP Candidacy Earlier This Year

Chatter about Jefferson as an MVP candidate began several games ago and has only picked up steam since. The wideout was asked about it during a press conference approximately three weeks back.

“No receiver has ever won the award before. But to consider me as an MVP candidate is something that I’m grateful for,” Jefferson told reporters. “But as long as I’m providing for my team, doing what I need to do for this team, MVP won’t determine the stuff that I did for my team throughout the season.”

“I’m the most valuable player in my own eyes, you know?” Jefferson continued. “So getting the award would be fine. It would be fantastic. But, I mean, to be in the discussion is good enough.”

Through 15 games this year, Jefferson has tallied 123 catches (leads NFL) for 1,756 receiving yards (leads NFL) and eight receiving touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. Both his catch and yard totals are Vikings franchise records. Jefferson also owns the NFL record for most receiving yards in any player’s first two seasons (3,016) and the most 100-yard receiving games (24) in any wideout’s first three years in the league.

Jefferson Would be First Non-QB to Win MVP Since Former Vikings Great Won in 2012

If Jefferson does capture the MVP Award this season, he will be the first non-quarterback to win the trophy since former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.

Peterson was named the league’s most valuable player in 2012, when he rushed for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also catching 40 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown.

Jefferson has two more games in which to make his case. The first is on the road against the Green Bay Packers on New Year’s Day, while the second is a week later on January 8 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.