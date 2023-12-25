Justin Jefferson Takes Out Mullens with Kirk Cousins Comparison

The Minnesota Vikings are moving the ball better with Nick Mullens under center, but they still have a serious QB problem — a potentially fatal flaw not lost on Justin Jefferson.

The All-Pro wide receiver spoke to media members following his team’s 30-24 home loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 24, during which Mullens threw for 411 yards but also tossed four backbreaking interceptions, including one on Minnesota’s final offensive drive.

Jefferson used the Vikings’ narrow defeat as an opportunity to compliment quarterback Kirk Cousins and highlight why his absence is so profoundly felt in the offensive huddle, but in doing so the wideout also shed light on Mullens’ obvious deficiencies.

Justin Jefferson: "I really think it goes to show the rest of the world the type of player Kirk is. At the end of the day, this is a tough league. … It's tough not having 8 out there, the captain that he is, the leader that he is. He's a great player." — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) December 24, 2023

“I really think it goes to show the rest of the world the type of player Kirk is. At the end of the day, this is a tough league,” Jefferson said. “It’s tough not having 8 out there — the captain that he is, the leader that he is. He’s a great player.”

Jefferson quickly noticed how his words, intended to build up Cousins, could be taken as a slight against his current starting quarterback and quickly added some follow-up comments.

“Nick is an outstanding player as well,” Jefferson said. “We just need to build on that confidence we have. We just need to go on that practice field and make sure we’re getting all the timing right, making sure the ball is where it needs to be.”

Slim Chance Injured QB Kirk Cousins Could Return if Vikings Mount Super Bowl Run

Cousins is out for the remainder of the year, though acknowledged that he has hope of returning soon enough from his Achilles tear to participate in the Super Bowl should the Vikings play well enough to make it that far.

“My wife is holding out hope that somehow, if Aaron [Rodgers] can get back fast, then you add seven, eight weeks, that I’d be right there at the Super Bowl,” Cousins told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on December 20. “Who knows? We’ll see. This league is crazy.”

To get there, Minnesota will need to figure out a way into the playoffs with Mullens, or with Josh Dobbs or rookie Jaren Hall if head coach Kevin O’Connell decides to make another change under center.

Jaren Hall Could Start for Vikings Again this Season

Hall started one game against the Atlanta Falcons a week after Cousins went down with the Achilles injury. Hall played less than a quarter before a concussion sidelined him, opening up the chance for Dobbs to come in and be the hero.

Dobbs did just that, stealing Hall’s job and starting the next four games. O’Connell benched Dobbs two weeks ago during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders after the offense was able to muster just 30 points over the QB’s final 11 quarters as the starter. Mullens came in and led the team on a game-winning field goal drive, subsequently assuming the starting role.

However, Mullens is now 0-2 with six interceptions, and the Vikings have lost four of their last five games by a combined total of 12 points. Mullens’ chronic mistakes in big moments may clear the way for Hall to finally get another shot, though the Vikings have been hesitant to start the rookie while they remain in the playoff hunt due to his lack of experience.

Minnesota hosts the Green Bay Packers next week before the team plays its final regular-season game in Detroit. The Vikings probably need to win both contests if they hope to earn an NFC playoff spot.