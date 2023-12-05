Vikings Re-Sign Former 1st-Round WR After Activating Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed former first-round pick N’Keal Harry after releasing him last week to make room for Justin Jefferson on the active roster.

Harry was waived on November 28 and cleared waivers over the bye week, allowing Minnesota to re-sign him to the practice squad on Tuesday, December 4.

WR N'Keal Harry has signed to the practice squad. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 4, 2023

The 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft by the New England Patriots, Harry shined during the Vikings’ preseason as a size-speed threat in a loaded wide receivers room. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver has appeared in nine games for the Vikings this season.

Veteran Brandon Powell saw the greatest uptick in usage during Jefferson’s absence, playing all but five of his 323 offensive snaps from Week 5 and beyond. He caught 24 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown (the game-winner against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9) in that span.

Jalen Nailor and Trishton Jackson remain rostered behind K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Jefferson and Powell.

Vikings Offense Will Have New Look With Justin Jefferson

The Vikings offense has undergone dramatic changes in adjusting to not only the absence of Jefferson but also Kirk Cousins.

In Sunday’s Week 14 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jefferson will start a game without Cousins as his quarterback for just the second time in his career.

Who that quarterback is remains to be determined. The Vikings could opt to stick with Josh Dobbs, which would allow Jefferson to improvise with Dobbs’ scrambling ability. Minnesota could also go with Nick Mullens, who is a much closer fit to Cousins for the Vikings offense.

Regardless of who is throwing the ball, Jefferson will be heavily involved with the Vikings in the middle of the playoff chase for the remaining five games of the regular season.

Whoever can deliver the ball to Jefferson accurately at on time will be the quarterback Kevin O’Connell chooses going forward.

“Justin’s role in our offense, really from Day 1 since we arrived here, has always been very, very significant,” O’Connell said on November 28, per ESPN. “Anytime you can infuse the best receiver in football back into your offense, there’s going to be ways to not only get Justin going and make sure he has a critical impact on the football game … [and] the quarterback position absolutely plays into that.

“We’re going to make sure that whoever is playing quarterback is aware and understands the intent behind plays where either Justin is the primary [target], or based upon coverage, based upon the defensive look, how to quickly and efficiently get to the right place to go with the football. In the end that’s what the NFL passing game is about: rhythm, timing, understanding that the defense can and will take some things away, but progressing in rhythm,”

Vikings Favorites Over Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14

With Jefferson’s return, the Vikings’ odds for their Week 14 matchup against the Raiders saw a dramatic uptick.

While major sportsbooks have the Vikings as 3-point favorites on Sunday, Heavy’s projection engine, Quarter4, has Minnesota as a 6-point favorite with Jefferson trending toward returning to action after a seven-game absence.

The game is still expected to be low-scoring as both teams are without their starting quarterbacks.

Las Vegas is expected to start fourth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell, who is 2-3 as a starter, throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions this season. The Raiders have surpassed 20 points just once with him under center.