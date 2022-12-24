Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is quickly on his way to becoming one of the greatest to ever play the position in the NFL.

Jefferson, not even a full three years into his career, has already set a multitude of records, including the most receiving yards in any player’s first two seasons and the most 100-yard receiving games through any player’s first three campaigns. On Saturday, December 24, Jefferson broke the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single year on Minnesota’s way to a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants.

The wideout caught a 25-yard pass from the hand of quarterback Kirk Cousins to set the mark, surpassing the tally of 1,632 yards that Hall-of-Fame pass catcher Randy Moss put up in 2003. Jefferson finished the day with 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s a blessing. It’s an honor to break his record, to be in the conversation,” Jefferson said of his accomplishment during the postgame press conference, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “But he has the golden jacket. That’s what I want at the end of my career, so I’m still chasing him for sure.”

Jefferson’s 12 grabs also vaulted Jefferson to the Vikings single-season reception record, slotting him at 123 for the year. Cris Carter made 122 catches in both the 1994 and 1995 seasons.

Jefferson on Pace to Set All-Time NFL Single-Season Receiving Mark

With that milestone in his rearview mirror, Jefferson now turns his attention to breaking the NFL’s all-time record for receiving yards in a single season.

Now 15 games into the regular season, Jefferson has amassed 123 catches (leads NFL) for 1,756 yards (leads NFL) and eight touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. Wideout Calvin Johnson of the Detroit Lions set the record for receiving yards with 1,964 back in 2012. Jefferson would need 209 yards in his team’s next game to earn the record in the same number of contests as Johnson did, as the regular season was only 16 games back in 2012 and is now 17 games.

While Jefferson’s ultimate goal is help the Vikings win a Super Bowl — the team has already clinched the NFC North Division title and is in the driver’s seat to finish with the No. 2 seed in the conference, with an outside chance at the top seed — the receiver admitted that Johnson’s all-time mark is on his mind.