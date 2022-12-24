“If I even get close to it, it’s just going to be exciting that I even got close to it,” Jefferson told reporters during a media session Wednesday. “Of course, I would want to get to it, but if we make it to the big goal as a team, the record doesn’t matter.”

Vikings Continue to Prove Doubters Wrong With Another Close Win

Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen

GettyQuarterback Kirk Cousins (right) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with wide receiver Adam Thielen (left) after the duo connected for a game-winning touchdown against the New England Patriots on November 24, 2022.

With the win on Christmas Eve Day, the Vikings moved to 12-3, winning their 11th one-score game of the season. A loss by the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) Saturday night to the Dallas Cowboys would pull Minnesota within a game of first place in the NFC. The Eagles, however, handed the Vikings one of their three losses on the year back in Week 2, which means Minnesota must finish with a better record than Philadelphia to claim the conference’s No. 1 seed.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sat out Saturday’s game in Dallas due to a sprain in his throwing shoulder, leaving the team in the hands of backup quarterback Gardner Minshew for at least one week, and possibly longer.

Philadelphia finishes the season with home games against the New Orleans Saints (6-9) and the New York Giants (8-6-1), while Minnesota will end with back-to-back road games against the Green Bay Packers (6-8) and the Chicago Bears (3-12).