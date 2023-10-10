Vikings Face ‘Unspoken Issue’ With Justin Jefferson After Injury, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings plan to place star wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the injured reserve list on Tuesday, October 10, hampering their chances of crawling out of a 1-4 start to the season, after he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, reading the room inside the Vikings organization, revealed an “unspoken issue” facing the team and their star wide receiver if they cannot stay competitive in Jefferson’s absence.

“Here’s the unspoken issue that could potentially lengthen Justin Jefferson’s absence: if the Vikings don’t win games and stay competitive what is Jefferson’s incentive to rush back when he did not land the contract he wanted? His absence could last longer than expected,” Schefter wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post on October 10.

Adam Schefter Ignores Justin Jefferson’s Competitive Drive

Schefter’s speculation doesn’t acknowledge Jefferson’s competitiveness and drive to compete, regardless of his team’s record. However, it does carry some truth to the business of the NFL and teams’ decisions to protect their players.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell admitted the Vikings had to protect Jefferson from himself when he suffered and will continue to do so until he is 100%.

“He obviously is one of the most ultra-competitors I’ve ever met, and shoot, he was trying to go back in the game as it was yesterday. So we’re gonna have to medically make a good decision and help kind of almost protect him from himself a little bit in a way where we’ve got to take care of him and get him back to 100 percent,” O’Connell said in his Monday news conference, per Vikings.com.

Jefferson’s earliest availability to come off the injured reserve will be a Week 11 matchup with the New Orleans Saints on November 12. If the Vikings cannot turn their season around by then, they may err on the side of extreme caution and hold Jefferson out longer.

But that decision will be driven by the team, not Jefferson, which Schefter conveniently ignored and placed on the 24-year-old instead.

Vikings’ Betting Odds Slide With Justin Jefferson Out vs. Bears

Vegas has adjusted their odds for the Vikings’ Week 6 matchup with the Chicago Bears with Jefferson officially ruled out.

Draft King’s opening odds on Sunday had Minnesota as 3.5-point favorites over Chicago. Without Jefferson, the Vikings are still favored by 2.5 points.

The looks Kirk Cousins will get on offense will be different without Jefferson. With less attention deployed Jefferson’s direction, there won’t nearly be the same space to exploit.

First-round rookie Jordan Addison will be leaned on to take another step early in his career. O’Connell was enthusiastic about Addison’s start to the season

“What really jumped out was really just how fast he was playing,” O’Connell said. “No matter what he was doing, he was running and he was going getting on edges running away from coverage. His touchdown was a great example of playing fast and getting to the void, not necessarily having it present itself.

“How fast he did it, avoiding contact, I think he’s improving on avoiding some of the physical play that young players tend to get in their first few weeks in the NFL, throwing off their rhythm and timing. He had some good releases yesterday. … Really excited about Jordan, lucky to have him.”