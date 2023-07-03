NFL’s Fastest Defender Has a Chance With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings made getting faster on defense their M.O. this season, and no player on the roster in training camp is as fast as cornerback Kalon Barnes.

Coming out of Baylor in the 2022 draft, Barnes set the fastest 40-time by a defensive back at the combine with a 4.23 official time — .01 seconds shy of John Ross’ all-time record. A seventh-round pick by the Carolina Panthers, Barnes was a final roster cut in Charlotte before being picked up by the Miami Dolphins to start last season.

The Vikings signed Barnes off Miami’s practice squad last December, elevating him to a special team role for two games the remainder of the season.

Entering his first full offseason in Minnesota, Barnes could make an impact and win a roster spot this summer despite the Vikings introducing plenty of competition at cornerback.

Knocked for over-relying on his speed, Barnes could correct his technique under coordinator Brian Flores and apply his athleticism more effectively, making him a dark horse for reps at cornerback this season.

“Speed kills in off-man coverage when you play with good instincts. Barnes can be successful,” The Vikings Wire’s Tyler Forness wrote. “His biggest issues are that he relies too much on his incredible 4.23 40-yard dash speed. When you bring in a guy like Brian Flores, he can teach him how to play smarter football and utilize technique more than his athletic gifts.”

Kalon Barnes’ Turned Down Adidas Endorsement to Chase NFL Dreams

A superstar high school track athlete, Barnes broke his father’s record for the 100-meter dash in Texas before breaking his own record with a 10.04 time as a senior at Silsbee High School. He was offered a six-figure endorsement deal when he was 16 years old to race for Adidas.

Barnes turned down the offer, deciding to chase his football dreams instead.

“Most people say I was a track guy that played football,” Barnes said at Panthers rookie camp last year, adding that he started playing football when he was 5 years old. “I say I’m a football guy that’s just really fast that ran track. I have football skills.”

A track and football star at Baylor, Barnes proved he could be a football guy for the Bears as a two-year starter on the turf. Barnes proved difficult to attack as an outside corner, allowing just 9-of-19 completions for 183 yards for zero touchdowns.

Barnes was projected as a fourth-round pick who slid to the Panthers late on Day 3 of the draft as many front offices are not convinced he can overcome his reliance on his speed entering the league at the age of 24.

“From Day 1, I always wanted to be in the NFL. Track was never a thing that I wanted to go do. It was just something that happened out of the blue,” Barnes said. “It was always football, so I stuck with the course.”

Vikings CB Competition Will Be Fierce

Parting ways with their top four cornerbacks from last season, the Vikings will have fierce competition in training camp.

No cornerbacks aside from Byron Murphy Jr. appear to be a lock for a starting spot with the Vikings throwing numbers at the position to find their future core.

Eleven cornerbacks are currently rostered with six most likely to make the final 53-man roster in September.

Third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon joins 2022 second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. and 2022 fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans as the frontrunners for the other two starting spots — but none have yet to play a full season in the NFL.

Minnesota also signed former New England Patriots second-round Joejuan Williams who should compete for a roster spot. Claimed off waivers in May, veteran cornerback John Reid is among the dark horses for the final roster spot.