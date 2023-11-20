Broncos Star Blasted for Dirty Hit on Vikings QB Josh Dobbs

Coming back from a two-game suspension, Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson vowed to change the way he plays, but that promise proved empty after he delivered a dirty hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Jackson launched himself into Dobbs on Sunday Night Football on November 19 and was not penalized on the play despite clear helmet-to-helmet contact. To make matters worse, NBC rules analyst, and former official, Terry McAulay, openly disagreed with the non-call on-air.

“He lowers his head and makes forcible contact to the opponent,” McAulay said on the broadcast as the replay was shown, per Yahoo Sports. “You see, his head is down. This should have been a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.”

Terry McAulay said on the NBC broadcast that Kareem Jackson should’ve been penalized for this hit on Josh Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/fP5TABQ8ha — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 20, 2023

The play resulted in a fumble the Broncos recovered. Dobbs went to the medical tent after the hit but was cleared to play the rest of the game.

The league has fined Jackson four times for unnecessary roughness this season to the tune of $90,000 — and he’s likely to receive another FedEx envelope to arrive at his doorstep this week following the Broncos’ 21-20 victory over the Vikings.

“I guess so,’’ Jackson said of whether he would change the way he plays, per the Denver Gazette. “I mean, for me as a player, as an instinctive player, I’m going to always be in those (bang-bang tackling) situations because my preparation and my instincts are going to put me in those situations.

NFL fans took to social media to express their grievances with Jackson’s hit, many of whom have called for his suspension.

NFL Fans React to Kareem Jackson’s Dirty Hit on Vikings QB Josh Dobbs

Pro Football Focus senior analyst Sam Monson led the charge on X (formerly Twitter), resharing the video and arguing that, despite Jackson’s words, the Broncos safety has not changed.

“Kareem Jackson has been fined, ejected and suspended this season for lowering his head and launching,” Monson wrote. “Guy’s learned nothing. This is dangerous to both himself and who he’s targeting.”

Kareem Jackson has been fined, ejected and suspended this season for lowering his head and launching… Guy's learned nothing. This is dangerous to both himself and who he's targeting. pic.twitter.com/i9BtxEv8lF — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 20, 2023

A Broncos fan shared his feelings on having Jackson on the team.

“Can Kareem Jackson be somebody else’s problem? I hate dirty players,” the fan wrote. “If he wasn’t in blue and orange you’d hate him.”

Can Kareem Jackson be somebody else’s problem? I hate dirty players. He’s the new Romo — if he wasn’t in blue and orange you’d hate him. — Mike DeCicco (@MikeDeCicco) November 20, 2023

Altitude Sports radio host Darren “D-Mac” McKee openly admitted Jackson was lucky for not being flagged on the hit.

“Jackson is VERY lucky he wasn’t flagged on that fumble hit. Absolutely led with his helmet,” Mckee wrote.

Kareem Jackson is VERY lucky he wasn’t flagged on that fumble hit. Absolutely led with his helmet. Sigh…ok @AltitudeSR — Darren McKee (@DMacSportsCO) November 20, 2023

Former Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert even called out Jackson for his consistently dirty play.

“Where is the unsportsmanlike / unnecessary roughness on Kareem Jackson,” Benkert wrote. “I’m tired of watching his a** do that to people every single week.”

Where is the unsportsmanlike / unnecessary roughness on Kareem Jackson? I’m tired of watching his ass do that to people every single week. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 20, 2023

Jackson, 36, is a veteran player who did get his start in the NFL before player health and safety became a forefront issue. One fan signaled Jackson is one of the last relics of that era.

Kareem Jackson keeping 2000s football alive every single snap — d. (@_312DARIUS) November 20, 2023

Another fan pulled out the infamous Nick Saban “I’m not going to, so quit asking” quote and applied it to the NFL asking Jackson to stop lowering his head.

Kareem Jackson when you ask him to stop spearing guys with his helmet: https://t.co/Jg5owCzB9F pic.twitter.com/0oUBz3iziN — Matt Harris (@mattysmoof) November 20, 2023

Time will tell what repercussions Jackson will face for his latest misstep that occurred on national television — but, certainly, it did not go unmissed.

I legit think the NFL is about to throw the book at him this week. https://t.co/YzISpUVjfA — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 20, 2023

Vikings Fall in Final Seconds to Broncos

For much of Sunday’s game, the Vikings looked like the better team, but three turnovers proved to be the difference in what was a single-point loss in Denver.

The Vikings defense managed to hold the Broncos to field goals on each of those Denver drives that started with turnovers but couldn’t stop Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense from finding the end zone on their final drive to take the lead with 1 minute, 3 seconds left in regulation.

Dobbs and the offense struggled to piece together an answer in the waning seconds of the game as pass protection broke down several times on the final drive.