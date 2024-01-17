Vikings Poised to Lose Justin Jefferson’s Prized Coach, Insider Says

Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell is one of the few coaches the new regime retained when cleaning house two years ago — and despite having the opportunity to coach one of the league’s brightest stars in Justin Jefferson, McCardell is itching for more.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on January 16 that McCardell is hoping to land an offensive coordinator position soon to help his ascent to his ultimate goal of head coaching.

“Keenan is ready, in his mind, his representation’s mind, to call plays. He’s ready to make that step up that he’s on a path to one day, maybe in the next five-ish years, to being a head coach. That is the ultimate goal. So, the next logical step is, ‘Hey I need to ascend to offensive coordinator. I need to call plays’,” Wolfson said on SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast.

“Let’s see where some of these defensive-minded [head coaching] candidates land in some spots; what direction they could potentially go. But certainly, keep an eye on that. There are no interviews that have taken place, to date, but let’s just see some of these head coaching spots that get filled, and if there’s a logical connection with Keenan, that Keenan could elevate and move on to become an offensive coordinator,” Wolfson added.

McCardell, 54, is one of the team’s most beloved coaches. During the regime change, Adam Thielen and Jefferson urged decision-makers to keep McCardell.

The Vikings current offensive coordinator Wes Phillips is Kevin O’Connell‘s right-hand man. With O’Connell as the team’s offensive play-caller, it seems like not a matter of if but when for McCardell to move on for more opportunities.

Justin Jefferson Has Made Few Demands in Contract Talks; Keeping McCardell Around Could Be One

Throughout Jefferson’s ongoing contract negotiations, the star receiver has not publicly shown any signs of frustration. He’s continued to be a team player as his representation negotiates a potential record-breaking contract.

However, Jefferson has gone to bat for McCardell before, and if McCardell leaves, Jefferson could be a little more ruffled by the Vikings. It’s not enough to shut down extension talks, but it could influence the smaller wrinkles of the deal that the Vikings have continued to iron out with Jefferson’s representation.

O’Connell is unlikely to move on from Phillips considering the duo’s synergy since working together with the Los Angeles Rams.

Since starting his coaching career in 2010, McCardell has proven to be one of the best at developing pass-catchers.

He coached Stefon Diggs at Maryland and helped D.J. Chark earn a Pro Bowl nod with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Vikings in 2021.

He developed K.J. Osborn into a starter after he did not play a single offensive snap his rookie year and helped Jefferson lead the league in receiving yards last year.

Keenan McCardell Could Follow Longtime Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

One coach who could find McCardell to be a good fit as offensive coordinator is Bill Belichick.

Last year, the New England Patriots requested to interview McCardell for their offensive coordinator position. The Patriots never announced whether the interview was completed, but McCardell is clearly on Belichick’s radar and could follow the legendary coach to his next team.

McCardell played for Belichick four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before going on to make two Super Bowl appearances with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1996 and another with the 2003 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.