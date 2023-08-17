Vikings Put Promising RB on Notice, Sign Potential Replacement

After several weeks of hosting notable veteran free-agent running backs, the Minnesota Vikings made a move to fortify the position with Kene Nwangwu currently injured.

The Vikings signed undrafted rookie running back Aaron Dykes on Thursday, August 17, per the NFL transaction wire. Dykes started 37 of the 42 games he played for the Spiders, tallying 1,969 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on 470 career carries. He ranks second in program history with 4,521 all-purpose yards.

More notably for his potential impact on the roster, Dykes was a prolific kick returner in college.

Dykes averaged 24.7 yards per kickoff return in his career and is the only player in program history to score two kickoff return touchdowns in the same game, recording a 100-yard kickoff return and an 88-yard return at Delaware in 2019. He has three kickoff return touchdowns in his college career.

Aaron Dykes put on a show as @SpiderFootball upsets #19 Delaware. pic.twitter.com/23hhs8vKhO — FloFootball (@FloFootball) October 27, 2019

Nwangwu missed the Vikings’ preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks due to injury and seems to be losing ground to Ty Chandler in the battle for the backup running back spot behind starter Alexander Mattison.

Leading the league with three kickoff return touchdowns since 2021, Nwangwu isn’t in danger of being cut, but his absence likely prompted Minnesota to bring in Dykes as a backup plan throughout the remainder of the preseason.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell hasn’t disclosed any details on Nwangwu’s injury. Dykes’ signing could mean that Nwangwu is not ready for Saturday’s preseason matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Rookie kicker Jack Podlesny was released to create a roster spot for Dykes.

Vikings Rookie WR Jordan Addison Out Against the Titans

After shining in the preseason opener against the Seahawks, first-round wide receiver Jordan Addison suffered a setback during joint practices with the Titans.

Addison entered the NFL’s concussion protocol on Wednesday, August 16, after suffering “light” symptoms following a collision in practice this week.

“Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday that Jordan Addison is in concussion protocol and will not be available for the team’s second joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday or Saturday’s preseason game,” Noah Furtado and Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reported.

“He suffered ‘light’ symptoms in the aftermath of a catch that took him to the ground during a two-minute drill earlier in the week, according to O’Connell, who added his first-round rookie could return as early as Monday,” the report continued.

Addison returning Monday at the earliest effectively rules him out for Saturday’s Titans game.

Vikings Undrafted Rookie LB Ivan Pace Jr. Continues to Impress

Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. has proven why he was one of most sought-after rookie free agents, quickly exceeding the expectations placed upon him as an undrafted prospect.

Pace tied for the team lead in tackles in his preseason debut at Seattle and earned high praise from O’Connell after the game.

“Really in every facet of the game, how we’re playing defense, the communication, pressure, no pressure, has the athleticism to run sideline to sideline, maybe cancel out some mistakes, if we lose a gap here and there he’s shown to be able to get off blocks for a guy that when I watched his tape in college he was almost unblockable and that’s translating in a lot of ways,” O’Connell said in an August 16 media conference.

“It could be a great look for a play, getting a lineman up to him on the second level and he somehow avoids that block and makes the play while doing his job. So he doesn’t, you know, undress any other facet of a defensive call. He did great with the green dot the other day in Seattle. So really, gold stars all the way around right now for Ivan, and as I’ve challenged him to do, you’re not just trying to compete to make our team. Let’s see where you can go and possibly help us win football games from the jump.”