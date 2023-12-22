Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Breaks Silence on Kirk Cousins’ Return

This week, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins teased that his wife is holding onto hope that he could return from injury for the Super Bowl if the Vikings made a run in the postseason.

Asked about Cousins’ recovery and the prospects of Cousins’ return this season, head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t count out the veteran quarterback when considering how Cousins has approached his rehab since an October 29 Achilles tear.

“I don’t know if he also updated the fact that he feels like he is ahead of schedule. Every time I talk to him, he seems to be very encouraged,” O’Connell said in a December 21 news conference. “I have no idea what that would look like along that timeline, but hearing his rehab schedule here and the extra work he’s putting in… this guy is committed to his craft as a quarterback, but you’re seeing that same kind of process and dedication to it through his rehab.”

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Addresses Potential Return This Postseason

Aaron Rodgers‘ activation off the New York Jets injured reserve has conjured some hope in the Cousins household.

Appearing on ESPN’s “The Adam Schefter Podcast” on December 19, Cousins explained that his wife, Julie, has a dream that Cousins could return in time for the Super Bowl.

“My wife’s holding out hope that somehow, if Aaron can get back fast and then you add eight weeks — I’d be right there at the Super Bowl,” Cousins said. “Who knows? We’ll see. This league’s crazy.”

While Aaron Rodgers no longer is expected to try to play again this season, Kirk Cousins’ wife Julie still is holding out hope that her husband can make it back for this season’s Super Bowl. 🎧 https://t.co/G0UTplYd7q pic.twitter.com/nhw2B4EkWc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2023

But beyond the wishful thinking that Cousins could come back in time if the Vikings put together an inspiring run to the Super Bowl, Cousins also addressed his long-term health and how it may impact his future in the league approaching free agency next year.

“Will I ever play football again?” Cousins said. “You know, I’m an older guy, free agent, is there a market? I didn’t know. I believe I will, and I believe it will be there, but you wonder.”

Vikings Expected to Pounce on Kirk Cousins’ Projected Price Tag

Playing at an MVP level before his hamstring injury, Cousins’ free agency in March was expected to be full of willing candidates to sign him to another lucrative contract.

His prospects have taken a hit, recovering from an Achilles injury at the age of 35, which could benefit the Vikings in re-signing Cousins to a team-friendly deal.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger projected Cousins to garner a two-year deal worth $60 million — a relatively modest contract compared to the $40 million a year contract Daniel Jones, who has never made a Pro Bowl, signed last offseason.

If Cousins were fully healthy, he would likely fetch a significantly larger deal. But, Cousins may not be able to fully pass a team physical by the time free agency opens.

While KSTP’s Darren Wolfson projected that the Vikings would agree to that deal “in a heartbeat,” it remains unclear how it would fit with their plans after Cousins, which could still include drafting a developmental quarterback high in April’s draft.

Spending that draft capital on the future instead of pouring into the team and Cousins, making a final run in Minnesota, could become a point of contention both internally and in the fan base.