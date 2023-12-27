Vikings’ O’Connell Break Silence on QB Change, Jaren Hall

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed a report that the Vikings are evaluating the quarterback position after Nick Mullens threw four interceptions in a loss to the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve.

Asked for clarity on which quarterbacks are in consideration to play on New Year’s Eve in a must-win against the Green Bay Packers, O’Connell did not give any indication of which direction the Vikings might go but offered high praise for fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall.

“Jaren’s gotten a little bit more work and he’s healthy now having recovered from the concussion and really put together some solid weeks of preparation knowing he’s been one snap away,” O’Connell said in a December 26 news conference, adding that they are evaluating all three quarterbacks this week.

“All three of those guys are worthy of being involved in that discussion and we’ll make the best decision moving forward that we think’s in the best interest of us winning games. We’re going through that right now.”

Jaren Hall Appears to Be the Vikings’ Favorite to Replace Nick Mullens

Hall was the team’s Week 9 starter when Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending Achilles injury and Mullens was still on injured reserve with a back injury.

He completed 5-of-6 pass attempts for 73 yards against the Atlanta Falcons before he was knocked out of the game with a concussion, prompting the Vikings to play Josh Dobbs just five days after trading for the veteran journeyman.

Since Dobbs’ lost the starting job, Hall has prepared as the team’s next option after Mullens. O’Connell’s tip of the cap to Hall shows they are considering a change at quarterback with just a 19.2% chance of making the playoffs following Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

But despite O’Connell’s unwavering optimism in his entire quarterback room, the decision seems to be whether to leave no stone unturned this season and start Hall.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on Tuesday, December 26, that the Vikings’ consideration is for Hall.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Vikings are taking a long look at whether Mullens should be benched for rookie Jaren Hall,” Florio wrote.

Vikings Must Embrace the Mystery of Jaren Hall

This week’s decision at quarterback will define a turbulent season where the Vikings’ depth, not its star power, has carried the team to remain competitive.

It’s been a learning year for many young players, and the one player who hasn’t gotten his fair shake is Hall.

He very well could throw four interceptions against the Packers, but exploring Hall at quarterback would send a message to the team that the Vikings turned over every stone to give them the best chance of winning.

A sixth-year veteran, Mullens is who he is and did not change his reckless ways in back-to-back starts. He’s thrown six interceptions in two games despite leading the offense to productive outings.

Hall has the athletic edge over Mullens to escape the pocket and take what’s given with his feet.

He could make for a better game manager, which is all the Vikings need with a depleted pass-catching core that will miss T.J. Hockenson and potentially Jordan Addison this week.