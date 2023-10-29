Kirk Cousins Carted Off in Vikings’ Win Over Packers

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, winning their third straight game and pulling to .500 for the first time this season. However, the victory came at significant cost.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins hopped off the field in the middle of the fourth quarter, visibly unable to put any pressure on his right leg. Minnesota quickly ruled Cousins out for the remainder of the contest and medical personnel ultimately prepared to cart him off the field. The QB didn’t leave the sideline immediately, however, as he sat on the medical cart watching the play continue.

FOX Sports: NFL shared video of Cousins hobbling to the sideline via X.

Kirk Cousins is out for the rest of the game. https://t.co/BAmTEdLsIZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2023

“Kirk Cousins is out for the rest of the game,” the video caption said.

Vikings Don’t Immediately Share Details of Kirk Cousins’ Injury

Minnesota described Cousins’ issue as an ankle injury, though nothing has been confirmed.

Scott Fish shared video of the play in question to social media shortly after it occurred, speculating that the injury might be worse than an ankle sprain. The tape shows Cousins’ right foot buckling as he moves laterally, absent any contact from Packers’ defenders.

“Looks like Achilles, no?” Fish captioned the video.

While Fish’s analysis is purely speculative, the videos do conjure images of medical personnel helping New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers off the field in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets initially described that injury as a problem with Rodgers’ ankle, though it turned out to be a torn Achilles tendon that has sidelined the quarterback ever since.

Cousins finished the day with 274 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rookie Jaren Hall filled in for Cousins following his injury, completing 3-of-4 passes for 23 yards.

The Packers sacked Hall once, which led to a lost fumble deep in Vikings’ territory. However, the defense held off the Packers offense with the help of a penalty, which carried the team to a win.

UPDATE: Source Tells ESPN Kirk Cousins Has Torn Achilles Tendon

While the Vikings have yet to confirm an Achilles tear, head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the likelihood of such an injury following the game.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on QB Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/tJ7DMRgtpj — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 29, 2023

“Currently [Cousins is] being evaluated and will be into tomorrow. We are fearing an Achilles injury,” O’Connell said. “The severity of that, I do not know at this point but I know that’s what our fear is in the moment and we’ll confirm that as soon as possible,”

A source confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter following the game that Cousins has, in fact, torn his Achilles, per Kevin Seifert.

Seifert added that the team will conduct an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. If Cousins has suffered an Achilles tear, the injury will almost certainly sideline him for the remainder of the season.

In that scenario, Hall will be the only available quarterback on the team’s current roster heading into next week. Backup Nick Mullens is on IR with a back injury.