Vikings Eyeing Trade to Land Uber-Athletic QB to Succeed Kirk Cousins: Insider

The national mock drafts have built up pipedream scenarios where the Minnesota Vikings trade into the top five to land their successor to Kirk Cousins.

That scenario has surely been ventured down inside the front office, however, a local insider gave a much more realistic opportunity Minnesota could maneuver without mortgaging the future.

Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling, with his knowledge of the Vikings’ pre-draft research, projected Minnesota to trade up to the 11th pick of the draft to land Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, sending the No. 23 pick and a 2024 first-rounder to the Washington Commanders in exchange.

“I think there is a good chance… depending on how the board falls… but if Richardson is there and they can go up and get him — from what I understand — they like him,” Goessling said on the Access Vikings podcast on April 25.

Richardson is considered one of the rawest quarterback prospects of this year’s draft class with only 13 starts in his college career. However, his physical traits are unprecedented and he is only 20 years old, leaving plenty of potential to develop as a passer.

According to Goessling, Richardson fits the bill of the quarterback the new Vikings regime would approach selecting — not just drafting a quarterback to draft one and settling for a game manager, but finding a player that can be a franchise changer.

“They have their eyes open. They know he’s a project. They know he’s 20. He still has some things to learn in terms of being the leader of a franchise in terms of running an offense that is going to be more demanding on him,” Goessling said. “But I think they see the chance to get somebody that is an elite-level prospect. There’s no guarantee it would work but if they take a quarterback it would be somebody they believe is a franchise-type guy it’s not going to be, they’re just going to take one to take one.”

At 6-foot-4, and 244 pounds, Richardson posted the third-fastest 40-yard dash time by a quarterback in combine history with his run of 4.43. He scored the highest-ever relative athletic score (RAS) for a quarterback from ras.football. Richardson is joined by Cam Newton and Daunte Culpepper as the only other quarterbacks to ever score a 10.00 RAS.

He flashed the ability to make big-time throws in 13 starts in college and has the athleticism and pocket presence to erase mistakes and lags in processing the field in front of him. Accuracy and putting more touch on the ball remain Richardson’s biggest challenges ahead.

Goessling added that it’s unlikely the Vikings move into the top five to land Richardson, but as his mock draft reflects, Minnesota may entertain a trade in the ‘teens if Richardson remains on the board.

Florida's Anthony Richardson is listed as having the highest relative athletic score amongst quarterbacks all-time pic.twitter.com/urawcEHxTA — SumerSports (@sumersports) March 6, 2023

Former Super Bowl QB & History Say Anthony Richardson is High Risk

Anthony Richardson: Playing The QB Lottery | 2023 NFL Draft Report & Profile Anthony Richardson is the ultimate QB coin toss. He could be a star, he could never develop and just be a toolsy headache at the position, or maybe somewhere in between. However, NFL teams don't get the luxury of waiting and seeing, they have to decide in April. Join NFL Draft Analyst Michael Rochman as… 2023-01-19T22:00:23Z

In evaluating the upcoming quarterback draft class, one metric is more consistent than any other — playing time.

Trent Dilfer, speaking with The Athletic, finds Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud to be can’t miss picks due to their playing experience. Meanwhile, Will Levis and Richardson and high-ceiling and high-floor prospects due to their physical traits, yet less polished game.

The Athletic examined the college careers of every first-round quarterback over the last 15 years. Richardson is tied with Mitch Trubisky (the No. 2 pick in 2017) for the fewest in that span with 13 starts before entering the NFL (Young had 27; Stroud and Levis had 25.).

Dilfer provided a cautionary tale of when he urged Trubisky to wait a year before declaring himself draft eligible.

“I’m like, ‘Mitch, permission to speak freely? You know how much I think of you, had you at the Elite 11, think you’re a great player, one of your biggest fans. You’re not ready,’ ” Dilfer recalled, per The Athletic. ” ‘I know that sucks to hear. But do you want a few million now or hundreds of millions later? That’s what you have to wrestle with. My gut is you’ll get your first contract, and I don’t know if you’ll get a second contract because you haven’t faced enough live bullets, haven’t figured out who you are as a player or a person. ‘ ”

However, Trubisky and Richardson are two entirely different prospects. Dilfer doesn’t see Richardson as a first-round prospect, but likened his mentality to Jalen Hurts, who was selected in the second round and just led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl.

“[Richardson] wired very similar to Jalen (Hurts),” Dilfer said after working with Richardson at the Elite 11 camp. “He’s very mature. He’s a pro. He’s selfless. He’s not a prima donna. He does the right things.

“But you’re going to have to build a specific system around him early. … His lack of experience, I’m forcing my coaching staff to completely rethink at least his first few years of development and what we have to do to help him be successful.”

Dilfer’s critique is valid, but it’s also the exact situation Minnesota has to offer for a young quarterback.

Vikings Have Been Methodical in Selecting Next QB

Unlike past years when the Vikings drafted a quarterback because they had no other answers at the position, Minnesota still has Cousins.

Allowing a rookie quarterback to have a developmental year to work with Kevin O’Connell is the ideal scenario that the Vikings have touted throughout their pre-draft process.

And while drafting a quarterback hasn’t panned out well in the past, Minnesota now has one of the most quarterback-friendly environments. Kevin O’Connell built an offense that played to Cousins’ strengths and helped him put together the winningest season of his career.

The Vikings also have a pair of Pro Bowl tackles to keep the next quarterback upright and an all-world receiver to throw to in Justin Jefferson.