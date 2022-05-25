Kirk Cousins Sounds off on Vikings’ Breakout WR

Last season marked the first time the Minnesota Vikings had a proven and productive third wide receiver on its roster in four years.

After not securing a single catch in his rookie season, 2020 fifth-round pick K.J. Osborn emerged as the team’s third option behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. He reeled in 50 receptions for 655 yards and seven touchdowns — including an overtime game-winner against the Carolina Panthers.

Osborn, along with 2021 fourth-rounder Ihmir Smith-Marsette provided plenty of reason for the Vikings to not draft a wide receiver high in this year’s draft.

But there’s another pass-catcher who returns to Minnesota after missing the 2021 season — and Kirk Cousins has high expectations of him.

Bisi Johnson Readies for Return to NFL

A 2019 seventh-round pick, Bisi Johnson made an immediate impact in place of an injured Adam Thielen in his rookie season. He started in six games while Thielen was out with a hamstring injury and finished the season with 31 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

With the emergence of Jefferson, Johnson was used primarily as a backup outside receiver to Thielen and Jefferson, while Chad Beebe owned the role as the Vikings’ slot receiver. But when Thielen was ruled out due to COVID-19, Johnson again resurfaced with a seven-catch, 74-yard performance that included a pair of fourth-down conversions in a win over the Panthers.

Last season, Johnson was poised to have a breakout third NFL season before he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in training camp last July.

Cousins believes that breakout performance is still ahead of Johnson, who has been taking first-team reps through organized team activities (OTAs) this spring.

“I remember thinking in Year 3 he was going to take a big step and really show up,” Cousins said of Johnson, per the Star Tribune. “Then unfortunately tore his knee in one-on-ones over here in training camp. I’ve always had a high opinion of him, and I do think in Year 4 here I expect him to have a very productive year and provide a great deal of depth for us.”

There is a lot of justified hype surrounding Justin Jefferson. But don’t sleep on Bisi Johnson. Guy can play! -3.1% drop pct. last season (41 tgt)

-He understands coverage and leverage

-Good YAC ability

-He understands coverage and leverage

-Good YAC ability

-Great Route Runner (Love clip below from last preseason)#Skol #Vikings

Johnson Refocused

Spending nine months away from football for the first time in his career, Johnson, who told the Star Tribune he hasn’t been without fall football since he was 7, is refocused after learning what he was missing.

I think you kind of get stagnant, you know?” Johnson said. “You’re going through the same motions. You’re going to work every day. You’ve been practicing every Monday through Friday the last three years I’ve been in the league. You know, as much as I still loved it, I probably lost it a little. And then I sat out a year and I’m like, ‘I really missed this. I really missed football.'”

And while training camp battles are ahead for Johnson who hopes to reclaim his spot as the No. 3 wide receiver, the new regime has the players looking beyond their rank on the depth chart.

“I think the energy is incredible around the building,” Johnson said. “I think K.O. [head coach Kevin O’Connell] really has the whole team bought in.”