Vikings Expected to Push for Exciting Young QB, Insider Reveals

The Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterback conundrum reached its coda in Week 17 with a devastating loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Down to their last resort, the Vikings started rookie Jaren Hall in a must-win matchup only to pull the fifth-round pick after the half in place of Nick Mullens, who was benched for throwing four picks in a Week 16 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The only quarterbacks under contract next season, Hall nor Mullens could lead the Vikings offense in an eventual 33-10 loss that virtually eliminated the Vikings from playoff contention.

With Kirk Cousins coming off an Achilles tear, 36 years old by next season and an impending free agent come March, the Vikings are among teams that will consider drafting a first-round quarterback after they did not agree upon an extension for Cousins last offseason. Extending Cousins is still on the table, but drafting a quarterback would also still be a consideration with the need to for a succession plan after Cousins.

And, according to Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling, the Vikings are prepared to move up significantly in April for a quarterback draft class they have focused on beyond this past season.

Vikings Prepared to Move Inside the Top 5 of 2024 Draft to Land Generational QB: Insider

On a December 28 episode of the Star Tribune’s “Access Vikings” podcast, Goessling revealed the Vikings’ have had their sights on this year’s quarterback class even before the 2023 draft was settled.

“They were thinking about Caleb Williams and Drake Maye even at this point last year. There’s been a lot of work done in this building through the course of the fall on these rookie QBs,” Goessling said. “If they were to say, ‘We have to be in the top five to get one of these guys, or the top two or three to get one of these guys, I don’t think they’re going to let that hold them back.

“I really think, based on the way they operated last year and the things I’ve heard, if they see there is an opportunity to get the guy of the next 20 years, they are not going to let something stop them from doing it,” Goessling added. “I really believe, based on how they think about this position and some of the things I’ve heard about the ways they may approach this draft, I just don’t think they’re going to be pennywise and tomfoolish. They’re not going to be spendthrift about it.”

Vikings’ Potential QB Draft Prospects Narrowed

On draft day last year, the Vikings were rumored to be willing to move up to land Anthony Richardson if he fell outside the top five. They also made calls to trade up to land Bryce Young, but could not pry him from the Carolina Panthers with the No. 1 overall pick. but otherwise stood pat and allowed the fourth quarterback off the board, Will Levis, to pass them.

Last year’s draft showed the Vikings aren’t willing to just take any quarterback, and the way O’Connell has managed his quarterbacks this year, he is looking for a specific fit for his offense — a quarterback who is capable of standing in the pocket and delivering the ball accurately on deep developing routes.

Wiliams and Maye are both accurate passers who could thrive in Minnesota. But beyond the blue-chip top-two quarterbacks are several potential fits like Jayden Daniels (LSU), Bo Nix (Oregon) or Michael Penix Jr. (Washington).