NFL World Reacts to Vikings’ Historic Comeback Over Colts

A historically embarrassing first half lent itself to the greatest comeback in NFL history.

The Minnesota Vikings allowed the Indianapolis Colts to score 33 unanswered points in the first half.

But no matter the deficit, Minnesota did not count itself out.

Allowing only a field goal in the second half, the Vikings clawed back into the game, scoring 36 second-half points to force overtime.

Kirk Cousins led a game-winning drive to set up a 40-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph to complete the 33-point comeback, the largest in league history to cap a 39-36 victory on December 17. Minnesota clinched a playoff berth and the Vikings’ first NFC North division title since 2017 with the win.

The first game of a Saturday NFL special proved to be one of the most unbelievable games in league history — and it consumed social media the rest of the day.

THE BIGGEST COMEBACK IN NFL HISTORY IS COMPLETE pic.twitter.com/ppM2UAzGa3 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 17, 2022

Vikings Fans, Players & NFL World Reacts to Historic Win Over Colts

The Vikings’ biggest ambassador in the broadcast realm, Cris Carter, let the league know what had just happened on Saturday moments after the game.

Vikings make history 👏🏽 — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) December 17, 2022

In one of the wildest games in league history, the narrative took many turns that left sports giant Barstool Sports ready to redact and slander regarding the Vikings.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell, who kept his team on course for a second game of the year consideration, garnered calls for the Coach of the Year award following the game. He also helped orchestrate the Vikings’ overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

Former Vikings quarterback, Case Cookus, who spent all of three days in Minnesota in 2021, still harbors plenty of loyalty to the purple and gold. Cookus, currently on the Los Angeles Rams, exploded in the locker room when Dalvin Cook scored the touchdown to set up a tying two-point conversion in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

“Rams locker room just exploded watching that TD run and 2pt lol. Case Cookus walking around saying ‘I told you they’d come back!’ Says he told teammates that when there was a 20-pt differential and stuck with it at 33,” The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reported.

Rams locker room just exploded watching that TD run and 2pt lol. Case Cookus (who spent some time in MIN) walking around saying “I told you they’d come back!” Says he first told teammates that when there was a 20-pt differential and stuck with it at 33 🤣 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 17, 2022

Speaking of Cook, he had a one-character message to the rest of the NFL after the game.

Former Vikings linebacker and sideline reporter Ben Leber captured the emotional rollercoaster of the game best.

“From depressing to undressing,” Leber tweeted with a video callback to Cousins’ chain dance from earlier in the season.

It’s safe to say there’s some Cousins critics that will have to crawl back into their caves next week. He became the first player since at least 1991 to throw for 400-plus yards after halftime, per CBS Sports. Cousins finished with 460 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kirk Cousins threw for 417 yards in the second half. He's the first player since at least 1991 to throw for 400+ yards AFTER halftime pic.twitter.com/xzHpJxe2UG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 17, 2022

When it comes to the postseason, left tackle Christian Darrisaw let the league know if they hadn’t already witnessed.

“Aint no quit in us!!”

Aint no quit in us!! #skolvikings 😁✌🏽 — Christian Darrisaw (@chrisdarrisaw71) December 17, 2022

Justin Jefferson Sounds off in Viral Video After Colts Win

After the game, Justin Jefferson took the opportunity to send the Vikings fan base a message.

The video was picked up by the NFL’s Twitter account and garnered thousands of reactions immediately.

“I know we scared y’all in the first half,” Jefferson said. “We gon’ hold y’all on our back. We gon fight til’ the end y’all know what’s good.”