Kirk Cousins Shares Exclusive Look Into Vikings All-Time Win

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is humble almost to a fault, but if there’s one thing he’s certain about it’s this — these Minnesota Vikings have captured something special.

The Vikings are 11-3 on the season, with 10 victories in one-score games. They rallied from almost certain defeat on the road against a Super Bowl favorite in the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 before completing the largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, December 17, in which they erased a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime.

After the game, Cousins admitted to Albert Breer of MMQB that much of the flurry of offensive success the Vikings experienced in the second half was still a jumbled blur in his mind. One thing, however, was abundantly clear: an exceedingly “uncommon” group of teammates had just accomplished an unthinkable feat.

I remember when [the Washington Commanders] came back against Tampa in 2015 — we were down 24–0 and came back and won 31–30. Jay [Gruden] texted me that night after the game, and he just said, “Great job. That doesn’t happen to average people.” That always stuck with me, that you gotta be uncommon to be able to do something like that. And so I [had] the same thought going through my mind, that Jay texted seven years ago, after we won today. That just doesn’t happen to average people. And this team has been uncommon and has displayed an uncommon level of chemistry with one another, toughness, and I think it was on display today.

Cousins Takes Fans Into Vikings’ Locker Room at Halftime vs. Colts

Cousins offered a Breer a glimpse into the Vikings locker room at halftime, painting a picture not nearly as despondent as one might expect for a team down five scores in a game to clinch the NFC North Division.

Both offensive line coach Chris Kuper and star cornerback Patrick Peterson were busy sharing a simple message.

“[Kuper] said it to me before we started the second half. He said, ‘Let’s score 35 unanswered,'” Cousins said. “I thought, ‘I mean, that’d be great. But that doesn’t just happen.'”

Minnesota didn’t quite accomplish that goal, winning the second half 36-3, though it ultimately proved to be enough.

Cousins Praises Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn as Unsung Vikings Hero

A big reason for the Vikings’ comeback was wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who pulled down 10 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

The third-year pass catcher is typically the third wideout mentioned where Minnesota is concerned, behind bonafide superstar Justin Jefferson and the stalwart Adam Thielen. Now, with Pro-Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson in the fold, Osborn is considered by some as Cousins’ fourth-best option. The quarterback himself, though, doesn’t see it that way at all.

“My issue with K.J. is he’s not getting the ball enough. He’s capable of having the day he had today every week. Not everybody can do that,” Cousins said. “If you’re gonna give it to Justin, then K.J. and Adam, I guess, you end up not being able to participate as much. But K.J. is capable of that every week, and he’s an elite receiver and I just wish we could get him the ball more.”

The 25-year-old Osborn has caught 45 passes for 457 yards and four touchdowns on the season, per Pro Football Reference.