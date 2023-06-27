‘Dream Scenario’ Sees Vikings Re-Sign $35 Million Star Long-Term

There is no question the Minnesota Vikings will start Kirk Cousins under center this year, though who will play quarterback beyond that is the most crucial query facing a franchise in transition.

In a perfect world, fifth-round pick Jaren Hall will display the requisite readiness and talent to step seamlessly into Cousins’ role and lead a young corps of skill position players on a rookie deal, which will allow the Vikings to spend around him and contend for Super Bowls. A more realistic scenario, however, is that Cousins finds a way to elevate the team to new heights this postseason, earns a two- or three-year extension and finishes his career in purple and gold as a contender.

Ben Donahue of FanSided’s The Viking Age listed both outcomes among “dream scenarios” for Minnesota. Although, the latter is a dream more likely to come true assuming Cousins can convince general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah that he’s worth the investment, as the QB rounds the corner into his late 30s.

In his five years with Minnesota, Cousins has missed just one game. He’s passed for over 4,000 yards in four of the five seasons. Cousins has also been selected to three Pro Bowls [during that span]. Sure, he hasn’t helped Minnesota advance past the Divisional Round, but how much of that is his fault? In the Vikings’ Wild Card round loss to New York last season, Cousins passed for 273 yards, two touchdowns and ran for another score. Meanwhile, [Minnesota’s] 28th-ranked defense allowed the Giants to make big plays, resulting in a 31-24 loss. If Cousins can get the organization to a conference title game or … Super Bowl LVIII, look for the [Vikings] to sign him for at least three more years (or until Jaren Hall is ready).

Vikings Have Passed on Opportunities to Replace Kirk Cousins

The Vikings passed on the opportunity to re-sign Cousins to a multiyear deal at a “discount” this offseason, which strongly indicated an intention from team to move on after 2023. But in the interim, Minnesota has also passed up chances to add players who might have proven viable replacements to Cousins in 2024, if not before.

The first two examples came during the first round of the NFL Draft on the night of April 27. Minnesota slotted in at the No. 23 selection overall. A series of events led to both Will Levis and Hendon Hooker remaining available with that pick.

Insiders and draft experts had speculated that the Vikings might be interested in either player in the first round, but were incorrect on both counts. Instead, Adofo-Mensah selected wide receiver Jordan Addison to pair alongside Justin Jefferson, potentially creating a dynamic duo of pass-catchers without a long-term plan at quarterback in place.

The idea might be to create an offense that will attract a big name signal-caller in free agency down the line. The expected extension of Pro-Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson is likely to help in that regard, if that’s the front office’s line of thinking.

Vikings Out on 49ers QB Trey Lance as Replacement for Kirk Cousins

Another opportunity to take a shot on a young QB appeared to present itself after the San Francisco 49ers announced their starting job was Brock Purdy’s to lose then added veteran QBs Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen in short order.

The moves collectively place former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance on the outside looking in. The young, dual-threat player retains legitimate trade value, though apparently not for the Vikings.

Minnesota was never involved in trade talks for Lance, at least not serious ones, and neither was any other team around the league, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on the June 21 edition of The Pat McAfee Show.

“There was no trade market and [49ers head coach] Kyle Shanahan has said that they didn’t have any trade talks with teams,” Schefter said. “He’s not going anywhere right now.”

Minnesota will pay Cousins $35 million in 2023, and the QB’s annual asking price doesn’t figure to go down too much in the seasons beyond, particularly if he continues playing at a high level. Lance represents a significantly cheaper option, as did Levis and Hooker, though spending less money at the position clearly isn’t all Adofo-Mensah and company are interested in accomplishing.

The Vikings are making value judgments, weighing cost against performance with immediate and long-term team goals in mind. The ultimate goal, of course, is to win a Super Bowl. Minnesota isn’t in a rush to swap out Cousins just for the sake of making a change, as the team waits for the appropriate player on which to push all its chips into the pot.

If that player doesn’t present himself in the next 12-18 months, it could be that the franchise doubles-down on Cousins long-term and makes one of Donahue’s dreams come true.